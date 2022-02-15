Manchester United have been given hope of retaining Paul Pogba beyond the summer of 2022 with the French midfielder deciding to hold back on making a firm decision on his future plans. The Red Devils star is ready to wait until after the end of the current campaign before assessing all his options, which includes potentially signing a new deal with his current employers.

Pogba has just four months remaining on his current deal, and is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England. The 28-year-old will not be short of suitors with a number of top clubs across Europe ready to offer him a lucrative deal to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in June.

According to the Daily Mail, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the chase with the Ligue 1 club ready to make a mega offer to tempt him to move to the Parc des Princes in the summer. The Qatar owned club is keen to bring Pogba back to his homeland on a free transfer to play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

PSG have been long-term admirers of the midfielder, and even pondered a move last summer, but their hands were tied following the sudden arrival of Lionel Messi. They are now hoping they can land him this summer, but are certain to face competition from other top European clubs.

Juventus are reportedly in contact with the Frenchman's agent Mino Raiola about re-signing him, while Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation, but currently have other priorities, namely Kylian Mbappe. Pogba, however, is not keen to make a decision midway through the campaign.

The 2018 World Cup winner only recently returned from a long-term hamstring injury, and wants to focus on getting fully fit while helping United fight for a top four place. He is expected to be a key player for Ralf Rangnick until the end of the campaign, after which he will decide whether to sign the new deal offered by United or seek pastures new.