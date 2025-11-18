The US President Donald Trump has criticised Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, dismissing her claims that his recent verbal attacks have placed her life in danger.

On 16 November, aboard Air Force One, Trump was asked by the press about his reaction to claims from Greene, known to be one of his prominent supporters, that she was in danger because of his rhetoric. The US president asked for clarification, and when a reporter named Greene, Trump called her a 'traitor'.

'Marjorie "Traitor" Greene. I don't think her life is in danger. I don't think. Frankly, I don't think anybody cares about her,' said Trump in response.

The comments follow Trump's declaration on Friday, 14 November, that he was withdrawing his support for Greene on Truth Social. The US president even called Greene, who represents Georgia, a 'ranting lunatic.'

'I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia. Over the past few weeks, despite my creating Record Achievements for our Country...all I see 'Wacky' Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!' said Trump on the platform.

'She has told many people that she is upset that I don't return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 US Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can't take a ranting Lunatic's call every day,' Trump continued.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims to Have Received Threats on Her Life

Trump's latest comments directed at Greene came a day after the Georgia representative shared on X on 15 November that she was concerned for her safety. Greene said private security firms were informing her about threats on her safety 'as a hot bed of threats against me are being fuelled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world,' referring to Trump.

'Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalised by the same type of rhetoric being directed at me right now. This time, by the President of the United States. As a woman, I take threats from men seriously,' shared Greene.

Greene also cited Trump's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying that she now has some 'understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal must feel.'

On Sunday, the Georgia representative released a follow-up statement, claiming to have found a pipe bomb threat in her construction business office building.

Feud Stems Down to the Epstein Files

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union, Greene said the ongoing dispute she has with Trump is connected with the Epstein files, a collection of documents highly believed to serve as a record of the late sex offender's crimes. Included in the documents are possible names of the people who may have been involved.

'I believe the country deserves transparency in these files and I don't believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong,' said the Georgia Republican. 'I have no idea what's in the files. I can't even guess. But that is the question everyone is asking is why fight this so hard?'

Greene also responded to Trump calling her a 'traitor' and said the comments were 'hurtful.'