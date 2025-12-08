Mark Selby produced a masterclass in resilience and precision to secure a 10-8 victory over Judd Trump, claiming his third UK Championship crown in York on Sunday. The win marked Selby's first triumph in a Triple Crown event since 2021 and his tenth overall, reinforcing his status among snooker's elite.

The four-time Crucible champion set the tone with a scintillating first session on Sunday, establishing a commanding 5-0 lead that left Trump scrambling to respond. 'I set my target every year to win one of these three (Triple Crown) tournaments. It's not easy, but that's my goal,' Selby told BBC Sport. 'You are judged by these Triple Crown events, like the Grand Slams in tennis, so I'm chuffed to win another.'

Early Dominance and Trump's Fightback

Selby appeared almost flawless as he raced into a 5-0 advantage, only for defending champion Trump to narrow the deficit to 6-2. However, the momentum shifted briefly when Trump took three of the first four frames in the second session, including a controversial 11th frame.

During that frame, Selby was initially awarded a free ball by referee Olivier Marteel, a decision he later reversed after Trump protested. Television replays and six-time world champion Steve Davis suggested the original call may have been correct.

Nevertheless, Trump capitalised on a fluked red and followed up with his first century of the match, signalling a potential turning point.

Despite these flashes of brilliance from Trump, Selby refused to yield, steadily maintaining his composure as he pursued the £250,000 ($331,300) top prize. Breaks of 91 and 69, interspersed with some nervy misses, ultimately sealed his victory in a tense finale.

Selby Back Among the Greats

With this latest win, Selby moves past John Higgins in Triple Crown titles, with only Ronnie O'Sullivan (23), Stephen Hendry (18), and Steve Davis (15) ahead of him. His consecutive final victories over Trump suggest that the 42-year-old has regained the form that made him a dominant force between 2012 and 2017, a period in which he topped world rankings and collected multiple UK and Masters titles alongside three Crucible triumphs.

Overcoming Mental Health Struggles

Selby's triumph is particularly remarkable given the personal challenges he has faced in recent years. The 42-year-old has battled mental health issues and considered retirement as he struggled with enjoyment and confidence in the sport.

'I've always said the time I stop enjoying it is the time I stop playing. For a while, I wasn't enjoying it. Winning breeds confidence,' Selby admitted.

Trump Faces Questions Ahead

For Trump, the day was a disappointment. The 36-year-old had aimed to become the fourth player to successfully defend the UK Championship, joining Davis, Hendry, and O'Sullivan.

Instead, he suffered his third final defeat of the season, following losses to Jack Lisowski at the Northern Ireland Open and to Selby at the Champion of Champions.

Trump will not return to competitive action until January's Masters, and the defeat brings an end to his streak of winning at least one title each year since 2013. The world number one admitted that recent struggles including visa issues affecting his brother and practice partner had hampered his sharpness.

'It's been a struggle really. The whole tournament I didn't play great, and Mark was much the better player,' Trump reflected. 'I'll go away now, regroup and put in the practice, and look forward to the rest of the season.'

Selby's latest triumph not only secures a prestigious title but signals the return of a player once considered untouchable at snooker's top level, while Trump must regroup if he is to continue his bid for dominance.