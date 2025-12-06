Mauricio Pochettino has urged the United States men's national team to avoid any hint of complacency after landing what many have described as a manageable group for the 2026 World Cup. The hosts were drawn with Australia, Paraguay and the winner of a European playoff, but the Argentinian coach insisted the tournament will punish anyone who relaxes too early.

Speaking after the draw, Pochettino said the squad must 'show respect for every opponent' and continue improving at pace. The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager has repeatedly stressed that a home World Cup brings with it expectation rather than comfort, and he reiterated that theme again.

Coach Notes Progress but Says Standards Must Rise

Pochettino acknowledged that the US have taken steps forward in recent friendlies, beating both Australia and Paraguay, yet he insisted those results should not be mistaken for readiness. He highlighted the need for sharper decision-making, cleaner execution in possession and greater collective resilience when defending.

The manager was clear that no player can assume his place in the side. Competition for spots, he said, is central to building a team capable of navigating a month-long tournament. Pochettino has repeatedly challenged his players to raise the intensity of training sessions and approach each camp with a club-level mindset.

'We want a group with hunger,' he noted. 'If you want to play in a World Cup on home soil, you must show every day why you should be there.'

Tactical Flexibility at the Heart of Pochettino's Plan

Since taking charge, Pochettino has placed significant emphasis on tactical adaptability. The US have trialled shape changes and fluid rotations in midfield to increase their flexibility against varied styles of play. He believes that being overly predictable would be fatal against teams who will happily sit deep or attempt to exploit transitions.

The coach accepts that such evolution brings growing pains, yet he is convinced that the group will arrive at the tournament far more mature. He has called for smoother automatism, stronger communication and improvement in managing the rhythm of matches. Pochettino has also encouraged younger players to take on senior responsibility, arguing that leadership must be distributed rather than limited to veterans.

A Cautious Response to the Group Draw

When asked whether the draw should be considered a positive outcome, Pochettino struck a cautious tone. He said a World Cup group can only be considered favourable in hindsight, once the games have been played and won. Even the playoff entrant, he warned, will arrive battle-hardened from a demanding qualification route.

He added that the US cannot allow the pressure of playing at home to become a burden. Instead, the challenge is to channel expectation into fuel. 'We have to prepare with humility,' he said, 'and step onto the pitch knowing that every opponent will see us as a target.'

Ambition Remains Firmly Intact

Despite his cautions, Pochettino has not dialled back his ambition. He has openly stated that the United States should aim to compete for the trophy, even while acknowledging the vast work required to reach that level. For him, belief is inseparable from preparation. A team hoping to make history must cultivate a relentless edge.

With the draw now settled, the message from the manager could not be clearer: focus, improve and treat each match as decisive. The World Cup countdown has begun, and the hosts have no intention of wasting a single day.