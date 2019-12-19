"The Masked Singer" season 2 wrapped up Wednesday with a sensational finale. The celebrity singing competition unmasked and crowned the winner after weeks of enthralling performances and exciting clue packages.

It all came down to three remaining finalists—Fox, Flamingo, and Rottweiler at the finale. It was a tough one as each one of them delivered brilliant performances. Meanwhile, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong returned to the judges' panel for one last time this season with Nick Cannon as the show host.

First up, Fox delivered a powerful performance of Otis Redding's "Try a Little Tenderness. It was a complete package with every element of a stellar entertainer.

Following Fox, it was Flamingo. She gave one of the best performances of her "The Masked Singer" career. She performed "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner.

The final performance was by Rottweiler. As per the judges, he was one of the strongest contestants throughout the season. He gave a "breath-taking" performance of "Alive" by Sia.

During the unmasking, the first one to be unmasked with third place in the competition was Flamingo. She was revealed to be "The Real" co-host Adrienne Bailon.

The second contestant to be unmasked was Rottweiler, who ended in the second place. As guessed by many, he was revealed to be the lead singer of Grammy-nominated band Daughtry, Chris Daughtry. He is no stranger to reality competition shows as he was the third runner up of "American Idol" season 5.

This means Fox was crowned as the winner. He was revealed to be an American actor, singer, comedian, and Grammy-nominated Wayne Brady.

"I am on such a high and it's cool that the moment is finally here and I can say, "Yes, y'all were right." Or, I can say "Ha ha, y'all were wrong," Brady remarked about his win in an interview with TV Line.

So, with this, "The Masked Singer" season 2 came to an end. However, fans will not be disappointed to know that season 3 will premiere in February 2020.