This week "The Masked Singer" season 2 kicked off with an extra episode. Opening week 9, the celebrity singing contest showcased some awe-inspiring performances and a difficult elimination. Here is what happened on Tuesday's episode of week 9.

The show host Nick Cannon returned alongside judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong. Meanwhile, all the remaining candidates took the stage one after the other to perform on the tenth episode of "The Masked Singer" season 2.

Fox, Leopard, Thingamajig, Flamingo, Tree and Rottweiler gave each other a tough competition with their performances and unravelled new clue packages. Meanwhile, Season 1 winner T-Pain returned to the show as a co-judge.

Themed "A Pain in the Mask, "The Voice" season 2 episode 10 began with the first performance of the night by Fox. The guesses by judges included the names of Lenny Kravitz and Jamie Foxx. He performed "Blame It" by Jamie Foxx and T-Pain.

Next up was Leopard with a delightful performance of "We Are Young" by Fun. Judges presented their guesses suggesting him to be Eric Benet, Seal or Enrique Iglesias behind the mask.

Meanwhile, the flirty showmance between Thingamajig and Nicole Scherzinger continued. Thingamajig promised to take her out on a date. He delivered a soulful performance of John Legend's "Ordinary People." Judges think it could be Markelle Fultz and Montell Jordan.

Following Thingamajig, Flamingo set the stage ablaze with a cheerful rendition of "Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way." Judges think it is Hilary Duff, Fantasia Barrino, or Adrienne Bailon.

Finally, it was time for Tree to perform. She delivered an enigmatic performance of "The Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga. She is guessed to be Bebe Neuwirth or Rachel Ray.

Lastly, we had the much-awaited performance of the night, Rottweiler's rendition of "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi. Darren Criss and Jared Leto were the guesses presented by the judges.

"The Masked Singer" season 2 episode 10 reached its most difficult moment, elimination and unmasking. The episode ended with Tree's send-off. She was unmasked to be "Saturday Night Live" alum Ana Gasteyer.

Following Tree's elimination, the remaining five contestants will return for a face-off on holiday-themed semi-finals "Two Masks Take it Off" on Wednesday, December 11 on FOX.