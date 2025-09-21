Matt Beard, one of the most successful managers in English women's football, has died at the age of 47. Liverpool confirmed the news on Saturday, 20 September, sending shockwaves through the football community. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Who Was Matt Beard?

Beard was a pioneering figure in the women's game. Taking charge of Liverpool Women in 2012, he delivered back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, cementing his reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the sport.

He also had spells in charge of Chelsea Women, West Ham, Bristol City and the Boston Breakers in the United States, where he was respected for his tactical acumen and motivational style.

Beard returned to Liverpool in 2021, guiding them back into the WSL after promotion. Most recently, he had a short stint with Burnley Women in 2025.

Across his career, he was widely praised as both a strategist and a mentor, remembered by players and colleagues as a coach who shaped the rise of women's football in England.

The Announcement of His Death

Liverpool confirmed the news of Beard's death in a statement released on Saturday evening. The club said it was devastated by the loss of their former manager and paid tribute to his achievements.

According to Liverpool FC, Beard 'originally joined LFC Women in 2012 and built a squad that won back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, and also led the Reds in their first Champions League campaign'.

Burnley Women also acknowledged Beard's passing, noting his brief tenure with the team earlier this year. Despite having left the club only a month before his death, players and staff expressed their shock at the news.

At the time of writing, no details regarding the cause of death have been shared publicly. This has led to speculation but officials and those close to Beard have maintained privacy around the matter.

Tributes and Reactions

Tributes to Matt Beard have poured in from across the football community. Emma Hayes, former Chelsea Women manager and now head coach of the United States women's national team, described Beard as 'one of the best humans' and praised his contribution to the game.

Liverpool said in its statement that Beard would be remembered not only for his achievements on the pitch but also for his character off it. Chelsea and West Ham also issued condolences, while players Beard had worked with shared their personal memories on social media.

Fans of Liverpool Women paid tribute by recalling the landmark 2013 and 2014 title wins under his leadership. Many described Beard as a trailblazer who gave visibility to women's football during a crucial period of growth in the sport.

His Liverpool Legacy

Matt Beard's Liverpool legacy defined his career. From 2012 to 2015, he delivered consecutive WSL titles that raised the women's team's profile during a period of limited investment. Returning in 2021, he guided Liverpool back into the top flight, a promotion seen as key to restoring competitiveness.

Supporters and players credit him with building winning squads and creating an environment where women's football could thrive.

Unanswered Questions: Cause of Death Mystery

Despite the tributes, Beard's death continues to raise questions. The lack of detail around the cause of death has left fans and the wider football community searching for answers. As of now, no official statement has clarified the circumstances.

This uncertainty has fuelled online searches, with terms such as 'Matt Beard death', 'Matt Beard cause of death', and 'Matt Beard Liverpool' trending across the UK. While speculation circulates, the focus remains on Beard's legacy, his achievements, and the impact he made on women's football in England and beyond.