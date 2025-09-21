Gunfire shattered a wedding celebration at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and several others wounded. Guests fled in panic as police rushed to the scene, quickly arresting a suspect and assuring the public there was no further threat.

Sky Meadow Country Club Nashua: The Scene of the Attack

The shooting erupted around 7:30 p.m. local time during a private event, believed to be a wedding reception, at the upscale venue on Mountain Laurels Drive. The Sky Meadow Country Club is a popular setting for weddings, banquets and private functions, and on this night it was filled with dozens of guests gathered to celebrate.

According to police, chaos unfolded when shots were fired inside the building. Attendees scrambled for safety as officers converged on the club, evacuating guests and moving in to secure the area.

Immediate Response and Shelter Orders

The severity of the incident prompted nearby Dunstable, Massachusetts, to issue a precautionary shelter-in-place order, underscoring fears of a wider threat. That order was lifted later in the evening after authorities confirmed the situation had been contained.

Investigators remained at the venue into the night, combing through the scene for evidence and interviewing shaken witnesses to piece together how the violence erupted in what should have been a night of celebration.

BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire with multiple victims. Mass Casualty Incident declared. At least one person is dead. pic.twitter.com/yH0rRiQymm — (((Bharat)))🚨™️🕉🚩🔱 🇮🇳 🇮🇱🇷🇺🇺🇸🎗 (@Topi1465795) September 21, 2025

Victims and Casualties Reported

According to early reports, at least one person has been confirmed dead as a result of the shooting at Sky Meadow Country Club. Several others sustained injuries, with some requiring hospital treatment. Exact numbers and the conditions of the victims have not yet been released by officials.

Different media outlets cited varying figures, with some reports suggesting six or more people were shot. Police have not disclosed the identities of those affected, nor have they provided details about their ages or backgrounds. Hospitals in the region have confirmed that they treated multiple patients following the incident, but further information remains limited.

The Suspect: What We Know So Far

Initial accounts from the scene suggested there may have been two shooters, but surveillance footage later confirmed that only one suspect was involved, AP News reported. That individual is now in custody, and police have confirmed they are not seeking any additional suspects and that the community is not in danger.

As of now, authorities have not released the suspect's identity, age or motive. Officials have emphasised that the investigation is still in its early stages and that further details will be shared once verified. Speculation about the shooter's background or reasons for carrying out the attack remains unconfirmed.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

The Nashua Police Department led the immediate response, supported by the New Hampshire State Police. Officers quickly surrounded the Sky Meadow Country Club, ensuring all guests were evacuated and medical assistance was provided to those injured.

Video surveillance has confirmed there was only one shooter and they are currently being detained. The scene is still an active investigation but there is no further danger to the public. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) September 21, 2025

Investigators have since reviewed surveillance footage from the venue and gathered witness statements. Detectives are continuing to piece together the sequence of events that led to the violence. Police have urged members of the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Community and Political Reactions

Local leaders and residents have expressed shock at the shooting. US Representative Maggie Goodlander said she was 'closely monitoring the situation' and extended her sympathies to victims and their families. Community members in Nashua and neighbouring towns described the incident as deeply unsettling, particularly as it occurred during what should have been a celebratory occasion.

I’m closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information.https://t.co/vDVAQuE4g7 — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (@RepGoodlander) September 21, 2025

The Sky Meadow Country Club shooting has raised concerns about safety at private venues such as wedding halls and event centres. While police have reassured the public that there is no continuing threat, they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and the suspect now in custody.