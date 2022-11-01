Beloved "Friends" star Matthew Perry divulged being enamoured with Jennifer Aniston three years before they started filming the award-winning sitcom they worked on for ten seasons. He also revealed that he struggled with working alongside her for years because he still had feelings for her but she did not feel the same way.

Matthew Perry's new memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" was released on November 1 and discusses his life in the spotlight and how he grappled with addiction behind the scenes. Among the things the actor shared was his massive crushes on his female co-stars on the hit show that set him on the map.

He recounts crossing paths with Jennifer Aniston long before they started filming "Friends." He said, "I was immediately taken by her (how could I not be?) and liked her, and I got the sense she was intrigued, too – maybe it was going to be something."

"Back then I got two jobs in one day – one was Haywire, an America's Funniest Home Videos-type show and the other was a sitcom. So I called Jennifer and I said, 'You're the first person I wanted to tell this to!' Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way... and I only compounded the error by then asking her out," he continued.

Perry went on to lament over his doomed romantic relationship with the "Rachel Green" actress and said, "She declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she'd love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, 'We can't be friends Fairly early in the making of Friends I realized that I was still crushing badly on Jennifer Aniston," he explained. "Our hellos and goodbyes became awkward. And then I'd ask myself, 'How long can I look at her? Is three seconds too long?"

Perry admitted that the more they worked together, the bigger his crush got and that his other co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courtney Cox weren't saved from his recurring crushes on his co-workers too. He just started thinking less of his feelings for them when everyone's fame level skyrocketed and every one of the ensemble cast became household names all over the world.