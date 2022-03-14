Max Verstappen mocked Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes after they claimed they will not be able to fight for wins when the 2022 season gets underway on Friday. The Red Bull Racing driver said that "it's always like this" pointing to Mercedes' attempts to pull wool over the eyes of the other teams before turning up with a fast car at the first race.

Red Bull have been anointed as the favourites going into the opening race in Bahrain this weekend after Verstappen set the fastest time during the pre-season test last week. The Dutch racer finished seven tenths clear of the rest of the field, with Mercedes over a second behind their 2021 championship rivals.

George Russell was the first to claim that the Mercedes team was behind their rivals. Hamilton joined him by claiming the reigning constructors' champions will not be competing for race wins at the Sakhir circuit this weekend.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. was the first to downplay Mercedes' comments by claiming that it was "typical" of the Brackley based team going into a new season. Verstappen joined his former teammate and scoffed at Mercedes saying, "it's always like this."

"If someone is doing well or a team that everyone expects to do well, then it's: 'Oh no, we're definitely not the favourite'," Verstappen said in Bahrain on Saturday, as quoted by Autosport.

"And then a week later, when things do go well, all of a sudden it's: 'Oh no, but we turned it around completely within a week. Not normal, unbelievable work. Thanks to all people in the factory!'"

Verstappen pointed to the 2021 season when Mercedes downplayed their hand ahead of the season opener. Despite that, Hamilton qualified second behind Verstappen, but overtook the Red Bull during the race and went on to take the top step of the podium.