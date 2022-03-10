Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Wednesday and was greeted with loud cheers and applause from Real Madrid fans. There were a lot of speculations surrounding his visit to the Spanish capital amid the rumours linking him to a summer transfer to join Real Madrid.

However, Mbappe did not arrive in Madrid just to visit. He came with a mission to win an important match for his current club. After scoring the winning goal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League clash between the two sides, many felt that it would be a slightly awkward visit for Mbappe.

Read more PSG president removed by security for seeking 'aggressive' confrontation with officials after Real Madrid game

The Frenchman was always clear that despite the uncertainty about his future, he is determined to show his commitment to the French giants as long as he is wearing their shirt. He is a PSG player at least until the end of the season, and he is focused on helping his club win.

It seemed like he would in fact become the hero of the encounter, after doubling PSG's lead in the first half and netting another two disallowed goals. However, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who is his French national team colleague, rained on his parade with a second-half hat-trick.

Benzema's heroics put a shadow over Mbappe's efforts, but the Real Madrid fans were impressed nonetheless. If anything, the Madridistas in the stands were all salivating at the possibility of seeing Mbappe bringing all that talent to their side.

The cheers came when Mbappe's naame was called out at the start of the match, and spectators were on their feet as the Frenchman walked off the pitch after the final whistle. Needless to say, Mbappe is very much welcome at the Bernabeu, and it remains to be seen if he will finally put pen to paper on that pre-contract agreement.

It is understood that the no.7 has turned down PSG's latest offer of a contract extension, but he has put off signing an agreement with the Spanish giants after learning that the two clubs would be facing each other in the Champions League knockout stage. Now that the clash is over and PSG have been eliminated, the football world is collectively holding its breath to hear about Mbappe's decision.