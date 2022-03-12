Real Madrid emerged as the victors in the UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter against French giants Paris Saint-Germain. After eliminating the Ligue 1 side from the prestigious European tournament, it appears as though Los Blancos will soon claim victory in the transfer market as well.

Spanish publication Marca has claimed that the highly-anticipated signing of the pre-contract agreement between PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid will finally take place in the coming week.

It is a long time coming for the deal to happen, with ties between the two parties having been revealed as far back as 2017. For Mbappe, it goes even further back, as he had admitted on numerous occasions that it had been his childhood dream to wear the famous white shirt.

That dream may finally come to fruition this summer, despite PSG's desperate attempts to hold on to the 23-year-old. Last year, Florentino Perez made lucrative bids to try to complete the deal, but the French side decided to risk the possibility of losing Mbappe on a free transfer.

The World Cup winning star's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and with PSG's contract offers having all been rejected so far, it appears as though he will finally make the move to the Spanish capital.

The Santiago Bernabeu faithful welcomed Mbappe with open arms and a standing ovation last Wednesday, even as he threatened to almost single-handedly crush Real Madrid's Champions League campaign. His two goals over the two legs had put Los Blancos 2-0 behind, but a second half hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent them through.

It was a heartbreaking exit for PSG, and they are set for another major disappointment if Mbappe decides to leave. The trip to Spain, however, provided an opportunity for Mbappe to get a feel of the new Santiago Bernabeu. It is unclear if he and his representatives had the opportunity to speak with Florentino Perez face to face, but talks have reportedly progressed in the past few days.

This deal was expected to have been completed back in January, but with PSG and Real Madrid having been drawn against each other in the Champions League, the player wished for all negotiations to be put on hold. He wanted to focus on the task at hand without the distractions and complications of a possible transfer.

He performed brilliantly across the two legs, and now the time has come to finally settle the issue. PSG still has a Ligue 1 title to think about, and no official announcement will likely be made until the end of the campaign.