Real Madrid could make three high profile transfers in the summer, and all of them could happen with the Spanish giants not having to open the cheque book. Florentino Perez seems keen to reignite the Galactico Era at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Kylian Mbappe remains his top target.

The Spanish club has openly pursued Mbappe since last summer, and even had a £145 million bid turned down by Paris Saint-Germain last August. Real have continued their overtures and are now hoping to land the France international on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

On transfer deadline day in January, there were reports about a potential mega agreement between Real and Mbappe, but the French attacker has since denied it. The PSG star has made it clear that he is not yet ready to make a decision on his future, and the Ligue 1 club is still hoping to convince him to sign an extension.

While Mbappe may be Perez's main focus, Real are also targeting moves for two more soon-to-be free agents who are in high demand. The second on their list is Antonio Rudiger, who is in the final four months of his deal with Chelsea, and will enter free agency in June owing to the latest sanctions placed on the Blues.

The Premier League club has been in talks with Rudiger's agent over an extension, but will now be unable to offer him a new contract until the sanctions are lifted. According to Sky Sports, Real have been in contact for a number of months and are keen to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of next season.

The third and final player on Perez's wanted list is Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder is also out of contract in the summer and is yet to signal his intention to continue with the Premier League club.

The 2018 World Cup winner wants to wait until the end of the season to make a decision on his future, which does include the possibility of staying in Old Trafford. However, Real have been long-term admirers and are in contact with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola about signing him in the summer.

However, Los Blancos will have to compete with PSG for the French midfielder's signature, with the Ligue 1 club keen to take him back to his homeland. Moreover, it will take a considerable financial outlay for Perez to make all three deals happen owing to the high wages and signing-on fees being demanded by the aforementioned players.