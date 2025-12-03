The estranged relationship between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle Sr, has reached a critical point as the latter is facing a devastating health crisis. Markle Sr is in intensive care following an emergency surgery, and his firstborn, Thomas Markle Jr, is calling out the Duchess of Sussex to show their dad mercy amid his condition.

Thomas Jr's emotional plea came after years of public fallout with Meghan. Prince Harry's wife has not been on speaking terms with her dad and siblings. The question is, will Thomas Sr's condition move the royal to end the family rift?

Thomas Markle Sr.'s Critical Health Condition

Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr, 81, has been admitted to intensive care following a serious and life-threatening medical event that required immediate surgery. He reportedly underwent a three-hour surgery on Wednesday.

Thomas Sr is still in intensive care, awaiting a second procedure to remove a blood clot.

Thomas Markle Jr, the primary caregiver, is convinced that their dad will remain in the facility for 'a long time.' He also said that the Markle patriarch would have a 'grueling' recovery.

Markle Jr. Calls for Meghan to Show Compassion

Thomas Markle Sr's critical condition prompted his son to reach out to Meghan Markle. The former actress has been estranged from her father since she married Prince Harry. However, her big brother is hoping that their family can put their differences aside amid their father's frail condition.

'My only wish is that Meghan shows my father some compassion. He is literally fighting for his life,' Thomas Jr. said, per Daily Mail.

Meghan's brother is aware of their complex relationship, but he is still hoping that this time, Meghan will recognise the gravity of the situation and reach out to their dad. Thomas Jr also cited her new Netflix TV series, With Love, Meghan,

'I would ask Meg, on a week when she has released a TV show talking about the power of love and family, to reach out to our dad,' Thomas Jr added. 'She needs to start showing the compassion she preaches about.'

Thomas Sr's Health Crisis Over the Years

Thomas Markle Sr has been plagued with several illnesses over the years, probably due to his age. In 2018, days before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, he underwent heart surgery due to a heart attack.

At the time, Thomas Sr still had correspondence with Meghan, who was initially expecting him to walk with her down the aisle.

He suffered a major stroke in 2022. Sources close to Meghan claimed that she reached out to him privately. However, her siblings argued, claiming that she has not been in direct contact with their father since the royal wedding.

Meghan's Fall Out with Estranged Father

Meghan Markle had spoken fondly of her father in previous interviews. However, their relationship broke down after he collaborated with paparazzi to stage photos of himself preparing for the royal wedding.

Photos of Thomas Markle Sr being measured for a suit and reading a book about Britain were sold to the press. The Palace deemed the move a severe breach of privacy.

When the scandal broke, Thomas Sr announced that he would skip his daughter's big day due to health reasons, creating another round of global coverage just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

Meghan has been estranged from her whole family on her father's side. They have continuously spoken against her in their interviews, intensifying the family rift.

The current crisis now raises the profound question of whether the fear of permanent loss can finally soften Meghan's heart and heal the seven-year family discord.