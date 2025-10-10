The monarchy is reportedly facing a seismic internal crisis after King Charles III, amid his own cancer battle, took dramatic steps to reconcile with his estranged son, Prince Harry.

This move, designed to mend a five-year feud, has allegedly sent a shockwave through the Palace, causing significant tension between the future king, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Sources reveal that William, 43, is 'staggered' by his father's decision to open the door to his brother, Harry, 41, following a secret face-to-face meeting in September.

The drama is further compounded by the fact that the two most important people in William's life, his father and his wife, are reportedly united in their desire for peace, leaving the heir isolated in his stance against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince William's Fury Over the 'Prodigal Son' Return

Prince William is said to be enraged by the possibility of Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, being welcomed back into the family after half a decade of public mud-slinging and drama. Sources claim William 'is staggered' by Charles welcoming Harry back 'like this prodigal son figure.'

This intense annoyance is reportedly exacerbated by the fact that the Princess of Wales is not only open to the idea of reconciliation but actively supports it. A source close to the royals told Radar Online: 'William is staggered that his father's allowing Harry back into the fold like this prodigal son figure.'

The conflict is clearly weighing heavily on the Prince of Wales, who has been steadfast in his resistance to any reconciliation.

'One of the things that irks him most is Kate's been pushing so hard for Harry's reprieve,' the insider claimed, adding, 'William was very clear all the way along that he didn't support it, and the ongoing communication between Kate and Harry didn't sit well with him at all.'

Kate Middleton Caught in the Middle of the Feud

Despite both his father and his wife being on the opposing side of the Sussexes' issue, Prince William has allegedly refused to let his campaign against Harry and Meghan subside. The insider continued: 'Now, despite his empathetic protestations, he's being ignored by his father on the subject.'

This tension has been pushed onto the Princess of Wales. Prince William is 'imploring her back to him in this and stay away from Harry when he next flies over.' This puts Catherine in an incredibly 'tricky position' because, according to the source, 'all she wants is peace.'

The future King has continued to make 'his feelings known' to Catherine, who finds herself caught between her husband's intense feelings and her own desire for familial harmony.

King Charles III Shares the Belief That Life is 'Too Short'

As previously reported, the foundation for this dramatic development was laid when King Charles met Prince Harry for tea at Clarence House in London on September 18, their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months. The meeting was widely viewed as a major and significant step in rebuilding the father and son's tattered relationship.

Sources revealed that plans are already underway for more meetings between the monarch and his son in the future, before they potentially make a public show of unity. This ongoing reconciliation effort is placing a severe strain on the relationship between William and Charles.

A source confirmed: 'As everyone knows, things are pretty tense at the moment between William and Charles, and this is right at the top of the list of things they disagree on.' However, the King is standing by his decision. The informant added: 'It's taken his Majesty a long time to soften his stance towards Harry, but at this point in time, he shares Kate's belief that life is too short for petty grudges.'

The monarch believes that despite all the previous drama, Harry is still his flesh and blood, and deserves to be treated with dignity.'

The tipster made clear that this does not mean a return to royal duty is on the cards, but that Charles believes 'there's no reason why Harry should be totally ostracized.' The King is 'saying openly that he looks forward to more visits with his son, grandchildren and even his daughter-in-law in the very near future.'

Prince William's 'staggered' reaction to King Charles's olive branch demonstrates the deep, irreconcilable rift at the heart of the monarchy. While the King and the Princess of Wales seek peace, the future King remains staunchly opposed to the 'prodigal son' returning, ensuring this emotional crisis will continue to dominate royal headlines for the foreseeable future.