Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who along with son Archie are celebrating their first Christmas as financially independent British royals. They recently marked the holiday season with their first family portrait since last Christmas.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex released a family holiday card ahead of their first Christmas in their first-independently bought home in Montecito, California. The card, which is a digital illustration of a family photo, shows the couple enjoying some quality time with their son Archie and their two dogs, Guy and Pula.

However, the focus of the picture is the 19-month-old royal tot, who steals the show with his red hair that he has inherited from his dad. "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card reads.

Read more Meghan Markle once impressed royals with hilarious Christmas gift for Prince William

The card was released on Wednesday, as part of a message through Mayhew, Meghan's animal welfare organisation patronage in London. In the message accompanying the card, the couple wished everyone a Merry Christmas, and also gave details of a few donations they have made this holiday season.

"This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organization that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honored their work on behalf of all of us," the former American actress wrote in the card.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. ? From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. ???

Find out more! ? https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew ?? (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

A spokesperson for the couple revealed that the original photo which was used for the digital illustration was taken at their Montecito home by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. It offers a glimpse of the family's backyard and Archie's special playhouse.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the spokesperson revealed about their Christmas plans, as reported by People.

Meghan and Harry's first Christmas card as a family of three was released last year, and showed then 7-month-old Archie adorably staring at the camera.