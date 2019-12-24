Christmas is almost here, and the Sussex family has given us something adorable to kick off the festivities. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle released their first holiday card ahead of Christmas with baby Archie.

It must be noted that the card did not come through the royal couple's official social media account @SussexRoyal on Instagram, but an official account known as Queen's Commonwealth Trust. While the Sussexes are currently enjoying their extended break somewhere away from the UK, the Twitter account posted a GIF or an animated card showcasing the family-of-three.

The adorable black-and-white picture shows the six-month-old prince at the forefront, dominating the frame. Meanwhile, the royal parents remain in the backdrop as they look at him endearingly. According to Harper Bazar, the photo was clicked by photographer Janina Gavankar, who is reportedly a friend of the Duchess of Sussex.

The e-card sends out a simple message to their fans and followers: "Wishing You a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From Our Family to Yours."

"Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" reads the caption on the post by the royal charity.

The organisation The Queen's Commonwealth Trust supports young leaders who have devoted their lives to change the world. They are committed to champion, fund, and connect young thinkers to achieve their smart ideas and dreams for the better future of the world.

This year, the family chose environment-friendly cards to send greetings to friends, families, charities, and patrons they work with.

Meanwhile, it is was recently revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending their extended break in Canada. The family will not be joining Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royals at Sandringham estate. Instead, they will be enjoying the festivities with Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland.

No further details about their stay have been revealed for their request to maintain privacy.

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," a source told the publication.