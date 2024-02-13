Prince Harry has been accused of playing a part in King Charles III's cancer allegedly because of the stress he has caused the monarch since Megxit.

Former Vanity Fair travel editor and royal correspondent Victoria Mather shocked netizens as she shared her thoughts on what could have caused His Majesty's cancer. Speaking from experience as a cancer survivor, she said that stress is a huge factor and suggested that the Duke of Sussex should think about his part in his father's diagnosis.

"What I do know and what is a fact, is that stress is a huge cause of cancer. It's the cause that's never talked about," she said during an interview with LBC.

Mather added: "It's the elephant in the room, stress, and I speak as someone who survived cancer. Mine was definitely caused by stress. We cannot possibly say that the King has not been stressed by events like Megxit. So I think that Prince Harry has to look at his part in this."

However, what Mather believes to be a fact that stress can lead to cancer is contradicted by Cancer Research U.K. As stated on its website, "stress does not directly increase cancer risk". There is also no evidence, based on quality studies on people for several years, that those who are more stressed are more likely to get cancer.

“No, being stressed doesn’t directly increase the risk of cancer.

The best quality studies have followed up many people for several years. They have found no evidence that those who are more stressed are more likely to get cancer.

Mather's statement was met with disgust by royal author Omid Scobie, who called her "the lowest of the low". He wrote on X: "Wasn't this the same royal 'expert' who got yanked off air during a live MSNBC broadcast after using a slur about Meghan?"

In 2020, the royal correspondent was interviewed on MSNBC about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's farewell tour ahead of their exit from royal life. The interviewer appeared mortified after Mather called the Duchess of Sussex "five clicks up from trailer trash" and her interview was ultimately cut short.

That time bigoted, vile Victoria Mather appeared on American TV in 2020 and said The Duchess of Sussex is "five clicks up from trailer trash".

Another user called Mather an "opportunist trying to have a pop at Harry & Megan" and sarcastically wrote: "Oh and let's forget Andrew's entanglements with Epstein, not stress inducing at all".

A third commented: "This is pathetic. Harry just won a landmark court case, surely that would bring the king or any parent a huge amount of happiness?"

Meanwhile, others over at X suspected that King Charles III's cancer could be hereditary. One pointed out that King George VI, who was a heavy smoker, died from carcinoma at the age of 52, even after having his left lung removed.

Likewise, it is believed that Queen Elizabeth II died from bone cancer, although her death certificate revealed she died from old age at 96. Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth, in his book "Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait," wrote that she suffered from a form of myeloma, which would explain her tiredness and what Buckingham Palace called "mobility issues".

One wrote on X: "George VI 's brother - the one that abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson also died from cancer. I think its genetic. Charles siblings, children and grandchildren are at high risk."

George VI had lung cancer

QEII had bone cancer

Now Charles III has cancer



You’re saying it’s not genetics so that you could blame on someone else? What about the stress caused by Andrew and death of his parents.



King Charles III's cousin, Crown Prince Alexander of Serbia, also recently shared that he defeated prostate cancer last year. As for His Majesty, Buckingham Palace has not divulged what cancer he has or how serious it is. The palace assured though that it is not prostate cancer. The monarch has already started treatment and remains positive despite his diagnosis. He was recently seen attending church service at St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham on Sunday.

The cancer diagnosis came after King Charles III underwent a successful "corrective procedure" to treat an enlarged prostate, which the palace said was benign and common among men.