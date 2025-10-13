An intriguing question hangs over the world of morning television: is Hoda Kotb preparing for a sensational return to the Today show? Sources suggest the beloved host is eager to rejoin the programme, as she is reportedly facing financial difficulties that have made a comeback desperate.

The question is, are we witnessing a familiar pattern? Has the veteran presenter taken a page from the playbook of another famous figure who once walked away, only to attempt a high-profile return—is Hoda Kotb the new Meghan Markle?

The Price of Going Solo

The former Today programme personality might be reconsidering her decision to depart from daytime broadcasting. The seasoned journalist, who started her wellbeing application Joy 101 a few months ago, is apparently finding it hard to engage viewers without the strong presence of NBC News.

Individuals close to her claim the application's downloads are 'flat', her retreats aren't finding buyers, and she is discovering that establishing a personal brand alone is much more difficult. 'Without the massive machine of NBC behind her, Kotb is learning just how hard business really is.'

Receiving poor initial comments, people familiar with the situation claim the experienced broadcaster feels unprepared in the personal development arena and worries that her application's initial troubles will brand her as the next Meghan Markle.

'People loved her as the bubbly cheerleader on Today but aren't digging into their pockets to pay for a guru-come-lately', a source exclusively tells the National Enquirer.

A Self-Help Stumble

A previous co-worker confesses that the 61-year-old seasoned broadcaster is finding that stepping into commerce, with no prior knowledge, presents a difficult challenge. 'She knew what she was doing on Today, but she had an army of folks to support her there', says a source. 'Unfortunately, that army works for NBC, not for Hoda'.

Individuals report she is now frantic to return to the Today programme, but one major difficulty exists — her established competitor, Savannah Guthrie. 'Hoda's popularity always bothered Guthrie and now she's the queen bee', states an important source at NBC. 'Now that she's in charge, there's no room for Hoda', said a network insider.

Furthermore, Kotb's recent time as a guest did not boost the viewership figures. 'She's just not as popular as she used to be', shrugs the insider. 'In TV, once you leave, you're quickly forgotten.'

Will the 'Today' Show Door Reopen?

The current narrative suggests Hoda Kotb is facing a harsh reality check. Her attempt to pivot from veteran broadcaster to self-help guru appears to be faltering, evidenced by 'stuck' app downloads and poorly selling retreats.

The familiar comforts and massive leverage provided by the NBC News 'machine' are sorely missed, forcing her to confront the difficult truth that building a brand solo requires more than celebrity alone.

The comparison to Meghan Markle — a globally famous figure whose own independent ventures have struggled to achieve sustained success — underscores the gravity of her situation.

Sources indicate her ambition to return to the Today programme is now driven by a sense of desperation, possibly fuelled by the unexpected financial pressures of her new life. However, her potential path back is blocked not just by her diminished ratings appeal — which an insider coldly notes is a common fate for those who leave TV — but by her long-standing on-air rivalry.

With Savannah Guthrie now firmly established as the 'queen bee', any comeback would undoubtedly be complicated by internal politics. Kotb's future hangs in the balance: will she be able to overcome her initial business failures and a powerful competitor, or will her self-help misstep become an expensive lesson that leaves her permanently out of the coveted morning spotlight?