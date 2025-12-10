The fairytale of financial independence that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once envisioned in California has reportedly dissolved into a full-blown financial crisis, complete with tense rows over their unsustainable spending. As lucrative streaming and media deals continue to dry up, sources claim the Duke of Sussex has been forced to make a direct plea to his wife: 'STOP SPENDING!' and get back to work.

The current atmosphere of cash-flow problems in their Montecito mansion offers a stark contrast to their early days. Even before they fully stepped back from royal duties, the Duchess's penchant for designer luxury was reportedly raising eyebrows back in London.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey of The Telegraph revealed the late Queen Elizabeth II was left furious after Meghan commissioned a bespoke Dior gown, estimated to cost an eye-watering $121,300, during the couple's 2019 Morocco tour.

The Queen, famously frugal and practical, was reportedly livid over the sheer scale of the bill. According to Tominey, Her Majesty 'hit the roof' and, after taking a call from Harry, reportedly remarked, 'more money' rolling her eyes—a clear sign of her disdain for the pair's extravagant spending and persistent requests for additional funds.

Prince Harry's Plea: The Luxury Lifestyle Without The Paycheque

Today, the situation has dramatically reversed. It is no longer the Queen who is urging caution, but Prince Harry himself.

Sources told Woman's Day Australia the mounting pressure from the financial realities of their US life—including mortgage repayments on their sprawling $21 million Montecito estate and an estimated $4 million yearly security fee—has brought the couple to a crucial impasse. The funds generated by their high-profile media deals are not matching the costs of living like royalty without the corresponding paycheques.

With nannies, staff, and private school fees for their children adding up, the money is reportedly 'pouring out' of their accounts. This crisis has culminated in Harry asking Meghan to 'curb her spending' and prioritise more commercial, reliable work.

However, the Duchess of Sussex, who envisioned building a 'billion-dollar brand' a year ago, is reportedly hitting back. She feels her husband is not matching her ambition, insisting that it is he who needs to 'bring home the bacon!'

Her counter-argument is based on classic entrepreneurial logic: 'At this stage in building a brand, no one is expected to be profitable and Meghan's whole viewpoint is they need to spend money to make more.'

The Duchess views her invitations to high-profile events, such as Paris Fashion Week and Kris Jenner's 70th birthday, as necessary investments in their brand's global visibility—not just personal indulgence.

The Growing Financial Crisis In Prince Harry's American Life

For Prince Harry, the financial pressure carries a profound human consequence. He is desperate to avoid a situation where he has to 'dip into the inheritance he got from his late mother and great-grandmother' to maintain their opulent lifestyle.

Given the sentimental value of that money, sources say he 'doesn't see why he should have to, considering all the money they've earned' through their deals.

The consequences of their dwindling revenue streams are now becoming visible in the professional choices Prince Harryis making. Last week, he appeared at a Canadian real estate conference, an event focused on hashing over Ontario housing policy.

For a man who was once a global change-maker and a celebrated humanitarian, the gig felt profoundly humbling to royal observers.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes described the appearance as a sad sign of the times, writing: 'It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry's slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy.'

Meanwhile, the expected success of Meghan's career pivot has also fallen short of the mark. Her lifestyle series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, 'hasn't been as successful as she hoped,' prompting her to put on a 'brave face about going back to acting.'

While she has reportedly accepted a role on the set of Close Personal Friends, a source claimed this is 'not the career path she imagined for herself.'

Ultimately, the conflict boils down to a fundamental difference in ambition. One source concludes that while they could 'live comfortably on what they have' if they toned down their spending, Meghan is 'way too ambitious for that.'

The Duchess is convinced that continued investment will allow them to 'eventually reap the rewards'—but in the meantime, it's 'no secret she wants to see Harry start bringing home more money—even if it means doing things he doesn't like.' The cost of their freedom, it appears, is far higher than either of them anticipated.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reps for comments.