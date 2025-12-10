Following several years of their rift, Meghan Markle has reportedly written a letter to her father, Thomas Markle, who is currently in hospital after the emergency amputation of his leg.

The missive signifies their first direct contact in seven years and enumerates that Meghan made the outreach, following growing concerns about her father's health.

Hospitalisation, Amputation, And The Delivery Of A Letter

Thomas Markle, aged 81, was rushed to the hospital in the Philippines after experiencing a major blood clot that blocked circulation to his left leg. Surgeons finally removed the limb below the knee to save his life.

He was said to be in a critical condition: his foot had been reportedly turning blue then black, and his doctors had warned him of the possibility of infection, gangrene or sepsis.

Conscious of the seriousness of the situation, Meghan allegedly tried to reach her father immediately, calling several hospitals in the Philippines over the weekend.

But due to logistical issues, including privacy concerns and permanent media coverage of the hospital, communication became challenging.

A spokesman for the Duchess disclosed that, since a Daily Mail reporter had been by her father's bedside the whole time, filming every interaction, saying: 'It has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.'

Nonetheless, her message was reportedly delivered successfully through 'reliable and trusted contacts.'

What Went Wrong Between Father and Daughter

The rift can be traced back to before Meghan and Prince Harry's marriage. Thomas confessed to organising paparazzi photos for money a few days before the couple's wedding, which highly embarrassed the royal family and utterly broke Meghan.

Meghan's team has maintained that the fraud caused irreparable damage to their relationship. Thomas has, over the years, given various interviews and publicly released private letters that he purports she wrote, such as a 2018 letter requesting him to cease communicating with the media.

The father and daughter have not communicated directly since, and Thomas has never seen his grandchildren, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

What The Letter Means And Why It Matters Now

The newly delivered letter plays a crucial role in the narrative, not only as the first direct contact between the two in seven years, but also because it comes during a health crisis, when reconciliation may be urgent.

To Thomas Markle, the surgery and amputation were a do-or-die scenario; the sources indicated that he hoped to see his daughter, meet his grandchildren and maybe reconcile before it was too late.

In Meghan's case, the decision to reach out, after years of pain and media controversy, may represent a personal attempt at closure, compassion, or at least an opportunity to connect. Her spokesperson revealed that she did this through trusted contacts to ensure privacy.

Will the Rift Remain?

Thomas Markle has not yet been confirmed to have responded to the letter, nor to any phone call, an email exchange or face-to-face contact. Some sources indicate that he remains confused, while others say hospital staff say they never received a call or message.

Considering the family history and the general publicity surrounding the outcomes of earlier communication efforts, many people are not convinced that such a move represents much more than a feigned effort to reconcile or a well-calculated message under media attention.