KEY POINTS Meghan Markle shared an Instagram reel of her family carving pumpkins and visiting a California pumpkin patch.

The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, joined the fun, while Harry carved pumpkins with Archie and Lilibet.

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Halloween is a holiday filled with meaning and memories. This year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a rare glimpse into their family life as they celebrated with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, in Montecito, California.

In a charming Instagram reel posted on 26 October, Meghan offered followers a look into the Sussexes' pumpkin-themed weekend.

The clip, set to the Mamas and the Papas' nostalgic hit California Dreamin', shows Prince Harry enthusiastically scooping out a pumpkin, Meghan carving beside him, and Doria carefully working on her own design.

Their children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, can be seen darting through a corn maze and riding in a wagon filled with pumpkins.

'Happy Sunday 🎃🧡,' Meghan captioned the post, which was shared via her Instagram account. According to fashion tracker What Meghan Wore, the Duchess wore CO Collection riding boots and a jacket from Anine Bing.

The family's Halloween fun came just days before the 28 October launch of As Ever, which Meghan has been teasing for weeks. Still, the Duchess clearly made time to pause her business commitments and enjoy one of her favourite holidays.

A Night They'll Never Forget

For Meghan and Harry, Halloween holds special significance. It marked a turning point in their relationship back in 2016, long before royal titles and California living, when they spent what Harry later called their 'last night of freedom' together before the world discovered their romance.

At the time, Meghan was still filming the legal drama Suits in Toronto, and Harry had quietly flown in to see her. The couple attended a Halloween party with Princess Eugenie and her then-boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, enjoying a rare night of anonymity before their relationship was revealed in the press days later.

Speaking about that night in Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary, the Duke recalled: 'We went to this Halloween party together in Toronto. People didn't know about us. It was the perfect night, fun, silly, and a little bit magical.'

From Skunks to Dinosaurs

Fast forward to family life in California, and Halloween in the Sussex household looks quite different. In a 2021 interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Meghan revealed how the couple's early attempts to celebrate the holiday with their children didn't go entirely as planned.

'We wanted to do something fun for the kids,' Meghan said with a laugh, 'and then the kids were just not into it at all!'

She went on to share that Archie had dressed as a dinosaur 'for maybe five minutes', while baby Lilibet was a 'little skunk', a nod to the character Flower from Disney's Bambi. The detail held special meaning for Meghan, who revealed that her mother, Doria, affectionately called her 'Flower' when she was a child.

A California Tradition

Now living in Montecito, the Sussexes have embraced the quintessential American Halloween tradition, from pumpkin patches to hayrides and homemade costumes. Their latest post, full of laughter and autumn colour, perfectly captured the relaxed, family-first lifestyle they have built since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

For Meghan, who has often spoken about the importance of grounding her children in simple joys, Halloween appears to be both a creative outlet and a symbol of her new chapter. The pumpkins, cornfields and costumes represent more than seasonal fun; they reflect the couple's effort to build traditions rooted in love, privacy and freedom.