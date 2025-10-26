KEY POINTS Ex-con Larry Lawton said the daring $100 million jewellery heist at the Louvre had all the signs of an inside job.

Britain's "Godmother" of diamond thieves, Joan Hannington, mocked the museum's lax security.

The world is still reeling from the audacious robbery that saw thieves storm the Louvre and escape with more than $100 million (£82 million) worth of royal jewels in just seven minutes.

Now two of the world's most notorious former jewellery thieves have spoken out, convinced the daring operation could only have been pulled off with inside help.

'This Wasn't Luck – They Knew Exactly Where To Hit'

Speaking to The New York Times, ex-con Larry Lawton, who once terrorised jewellers across America's East Coast before serving 11 years in federal prison, said the heist bore all the hallmarks of a meticulously planned inside job.

'I know the adrenaline rush,' he said. 'You've got to time it perfectly. The first rule is you have to know you can get away with it before you rob it.'

Lawton, 64, who authorities linked to more than $18 million (£14.7 million) in stolen jewels, said he instantly recognised the precision behind the Louvre theft. The crew, he believes, had pinpoint knowledge of where to strike – the Galerie d'Apollon, home to the museum's most priceless pieces including the crown jewels once worn by French royalty.

'Let me tell you, they had an inside person,' Lawton said. 'An inside person doesn't even mean someone on the payroll. It could be a girlfriend who's a tour guide, someone who knows where the goods are kept.'

According to The New York Times, the thieves used a truck-mounted electric ladder, known locally as a monte-meubles, to reach a second-floor window before breaking in with industrial grinders.

From 'Ocean's Eleven' To Real Life

In true Hollywood fashion, the criminals breached the Louvre, seized eight royal artefacts and vanished into the night in under seven minutes. Among the stolen pieces were a sapphire-and-emerald necklace set, diamond earrings and a diadem once worn by Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III.

'I've robbed 25 to 30 stores,' Lawton said. 'I never dropped a ring, let alone a crown worth $20 million (£16 million).'

While French authorities face mounting criticism over how such a major museum was compromised, Lawton said the culprits were likely opportunists rather than masterminds. Investigators have recovered gloves, a helmet and other discarded items containing traces of DNA.

'They're not experts,' he added. 'They're opportunists who got lucky.'

The 'Godmother' Weighs In

Joining the debate was Joan Hannington, 69, Britain's self-styled Godmother of diamond thieves, whose criminal past inspired an ITV series starring Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

'It's got to be an inside job,' she told reporters from her home in West Sussex. 'They knew exactly what they were doing and where to go.'

Hannington, infamous for smuggling gems by swallowing them, was scathing about the Louvre's failed security. 'They couldn't catch a fart in the wind,' she said. 'How stupid are they?'

She believes the stolen gems will be quickly dismantled and sold off. 'They'll take them apart and sell the individual stones. They can be made into rings, no problem at all.'

Smuggling 101: 'It's Called Suitcasing'

Lawton offered a word of advice for the thieves still at large: flee France immediately. But he warned that transporting the loot would be tricky.

'It's called suitcasing,' he said. 'It's when you hide something in your rectum.'

Hannington preferred another method, swallowing gems with olive oil. 'It goes through the system,' she said with a laugh. 'We don't have to get too graphic.'

Both agreed on one point: leaving behind the crown was a rookie mistake. 'A good thief is like a Hoover,' Hannington quipped. 'They Hoover all the diamonds up.'

The Louvre Under Fire

The Louvre has come under fire for failing to insure the stolen jewels, citing prohibitive costs. French investigators are scrambling to track down the culprits amid fears the treasures may already be lost forever.

Meanwhile, the heist has entered criminal folklore. Even Hollywood weighed in, with actor George Clooney, who played master thief Danny Ocean, telling Variety the robbery was 'straight out of a movie script'.