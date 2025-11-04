A video of Meghan Markle celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win has triggered a wave of online backlash, with critics accusing her of staging the moment for social media.

The Instagram Story, posted on 1 November 2025, shows the Duchess of Sussex cheering with friend Kelly McKee Zajfen as Prince Harry sits silently across the room — a contrast that body language experts say reveals 'inauthenticity and emotional distance'.

The clip, filmed inside the couple's Montecito mansion, has reignited public debate over their relationship dynamics and the growing perception that Harry looks increasingly uncomfortable in Meghan's curated online appearances.

A Silent Room and a Sombre Duke

The clip, filmed inside the couple's Montecito mansion, captures Harry seated alone in a chair, positioned on the right side of the screen. As Markle and her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen erupt in off-screen cheers, Harry remains motionless. Notably absent are the sounds of the game or any visible reaction from the Duke of Sussex.

Body language analyst Traci Brown reviewed the footage and told RadarOnline that Harry's posture and lack of engagement suggest discomfort. 'Harry didn't even sit with his wife to watch the game,' Brown noted. 'He appeared on the other side of the room, disengaged and stressed.'

A Kiss Without Chemistry

As Markle enters from the left, she bends down to kiss Harry, who barely responds. She then turns away to jump up and down with Zajfen, leaving Harry seated and expressionless. Brown described the interaction as 'forced,' explaining that Markle's energy wasn't reciprocated.

'What we see is two people having very different responses to the same stimulus,' Brown told Geo News. 'She's hoping for a response, and she's a tad hesitant as she gets closer because her energy isn't being returned.'

Staged or Spontaneous?

Brown also questioned the authenticity of the setup. 'It's unusual to have a camera filming you watching a game, so she was planning on posting something,' she said. 'The moment was planned — the celebration specifics may not have been.'

Fans echoed the sentiment online, with some calling the video 'nauseating' and others suggesting Harry looked 'uncomfortable' throughout. One viewer commented, 'This felt more like a performance than a genuine moment,' while another added, 'Harry looks like he's just trying to survive the influencer circus.'

A Growing Divide?

The video has reignited speculation about the couple's dynamic, especially as Markle continues to build her lifestyle brand, With Love, Meghan. Critics argue that Harry appears increasingly out of place in her curated social media moments, raising questions about whether he's fully on board with her public-facing ambitions.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Harry may have been rooting for the opposing team, the Toronto Blue Jays, which could explain his lack of enthusiasm. However, body language experts suggest the issue goes deeper than team loyalty.

Public Reaction and Media Scrutiny

The clip has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising Markle's excitement and others criticising the apparent disconnect between her and Harry. The moment has also prompted renewed analysis of their public appearances, with commentators noting a pattern of mismatched energy and awkward interactions.

While the couple has not responded to the criticism, the video remains a topic of discussion across social media and royal commentary platforms. Whether the moment was truly spontaneous or carefully curated, it has once again placed the Sussexes under the microscope, raising fresh questions about authenticity in the age of influencer royalty.

Conclusion

Whether a genuine celebration or a crafted clip, the Dodgers video has once again sparked debate over authenticity in the Sussexes' relationship.

For now, it underscores the fine line between personal moments and public performance — a balance Meghan and Harry continue to navigate in the glare of royal and media attention.