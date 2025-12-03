It is no secret that career pivots can be challenging, but for the Duchess of Sussex, the doors to reality television appear to be firmly bolstered against her. While industry chatter has long suggested that a stint on a major franchise might be the only viable trajectory left for her, it appears the welcome mat has been pulled out from under her feet.

Specifically, the elite circle of the Real Housewives of London has sent a resounding message regarding the former royal: She is not welcome to join their fold.

Cast of Real Housewives of London Rejects Meghan Markle but Praise Princess Kate

During a recent promotional group interview ahead of the highly anticipated Season 2, the cast of Real Housewives of London did not hold back when discussing their dream additions to the lineup. Host Melissa Nathoo posed the ultimate hypothetical question to stars Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger: 'What celebrity do you think would make a great housewife, if you could have anyone join'?

Initially, the conversation was light and enthusiastic. Loderick-Peace championed Jennifer Aniston 'because she's a girl's girl', while other cast members eagerly threw prominent names such as Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria into the ring as ideal candidates. However, the atmosphere shifted drastically when Welschinger floated a specific name to her castmates: 'What about Meghan Markle'?

The question was met with a brief, palpable awkward silence before the group voiced their collective disapproval. Two of the ladies replied in unison, 'We'd rather not'. Juliet Angus, a Chicago-born stylist and fashion blogger, was particularly blunt in her assessment. She scoffed, 'I would rather not. I do not want Meghan Markle on our show'.

In a stinging contrast to their rejection of the Duchess, the cast expressed a unanimous desire to film with her sister-in-law. Despite the drama that usually fuels the series, the ladies are hoping for a touch of royalty.

Welschinger noted, 'I think Kate would be wonderful. We all have a soft spot for a royal. And she's got a great house'. The other women chattered in agreement, noting that the Princess of Wales, 43, would be a lovely addition. One housewife even suggested that beneath the polished exterior, 'She would surprise people, she's tough as nails.' Angus could not help but gush over Middleton, exclaiming, 'So elegant!'

Meghan Markle Faces Netflix Criticism and 'Stolen' Dress Controversy

This brutal snub from the London social set arrives at a precarious moment for the Duchess, occurring just on the eve of her final project release for Netflix. Her holiday special, With Love, Meghan Holiday Celebration, premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and unfortunately, the reception has been frosty long before the air date.

Critics and royal watchers have mercilessly mocked the promotional material, particularly the trailer which features a decidedly un-festive aesthetic. Viewers criticised everything from an ultra-basic concept for a broccoli 'wreath', to the drab colour palette.

'Nothing says Christmas like beige, taupe, and brown', one disappointed user wrote under the comments of Netflix's YouTube trailer. Another viewer sneered at the seemingly staged nature of the production: 'Who on earth spends Christmas with rented friends and zero children in sight? I almost blacked out from the cringe.'

The criticism continued to mount regarding the lack of holiday cheer in the narration. 'She never mentioned the word Christmas once! It's Christmas!' a third person pointed out.

Others begged for the media saturation to cease, with a fourth viewer pleading, 'There is nothing here that you wouldn't get from the Food Network in the middle of the night in 2008 and from a million people who did it better. Please let this be the end'.

To make matters worse, Meghan Markle inadvertently sparked further controversy in the first promo for the special. She was seen wearing a $1,695 emerald-green dress that she originally wore during a 2022 Variety photo shoot — a garment she allegedly pilfered along with other items.

This special marks the conclusion of her tenure on the streaming giant. There are no current plans to renew the lifestyle series, especially after the two seasons aired this year were deemed ratings disasters.

Following the platform dropping their exclusive production deal with the Duchess and Prince Harry in August, reducing them to a first-look arrangement, the service is not even carrying Markle's As Ever products in holiday pop-up stores, effectively distancing themselves from the brand's fruit spreads and cookie mixes.