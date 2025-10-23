After years away from the royal spotlight, Meghan Markle has made headlines in the past few weeks after a dramatic and 'controversial' return to Europe.

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads earlier this month as she attended Paris Fashion Week, where she was the guest of honour at Balenciaga's highly anticipated show. Dressed head-to-toe in bespoke white with sleek black heels, Markle's team claimed she was there to support the brand's new creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Following distance from royal and celebrity circles, viewers were surprised to see Markle greeting fashion icon Anna Wintour and mingling with Hollywood elites like Anne Hathaway.

Now, royal insiders are wondering if she's testing the waters for a royal comeback.

Is Meghan Markle Testing the Public?

Soon after her Paris appearance, Markle shared several posts on Instagram to show off her behind-the-scene moments. Among them were photos with her glam team, makeup artist Daniel Martin, and her stylists, and a car video taken in Paris. The latter quickly caused a stir online because it was reportedly filmed near the same tunnel where Princess Diana tragically died in 1997.

Insiders are saying Prince Harry was not happy over Markle's decision, and the Duchess was reportedly regretful, admitting that she didn't know it was the same tunnel.

Royal fans found the clip 'bizarre and insensitive', and while there are no official statements from the pair, reports claimed there was 'pushback' from the Sussex team.

Another angle observers were noticing is that Markle's Paris trip was meant to reassert her status as a global style figure. Unfortunately for the Duchess, the car tunnel video may have unintentionally overshadowed her carefully crafted message.

Meghan Markle in Europe: A Hint of Royal Comeback?

Insiders told Woman UK that the Prince was 'uncomfortable' with the media frenzy following his wife's appearance and social media posts. But some suggest that Markle is hinting at something else after her team's description of the Paris trip as her 'first time back to the show in over a decade'.

Royal analysts are now asking whether Markle's Paris outing is a soft re-entry into royal life again.

The timing raises further questions, as Harry was recently spotted reconnecting with his father in London, reportedly expressing a desire to spend more time in the UK. Soon, insiders added that Markle apparently reached out to sister-in-law Kate Middleton to extend an olive branch before Christmas.

It wasn't long before the public put two and two together.

However, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex also told Woman UK that her solo appearance is more of an independent statement. She may not be returning to royal duties, but she's reclaiming her status as a public figure on the global stage. Observers also noticed that Markle is trying to reframe her image from 'runaway duchess' to 'global celebrity'.

Whether or not a royal comeback is truly on Prince Harry and Markle's mind, her return to the European spotlight says she's not fading quietly into the background. In fact, the Duchess is reportedly hoping to score an invite to Taylor Swift's highly anticipated wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce, as the pop star is said to be preparing a star-studded guest list.