Prince Harry's repeated public overtures towards the United Kingdom have, according to a tabloid report, left Meghan Markle 'ready to walk away' if he presses to relocate the family, a claim the couple have not confirmed and which rests largely on anonymous insiders.

The Duke of Sussex's recent interviews and appearances suggest he is increasingly drawn back to Britain for charity work and family. In a long Guardian interview, he said the trip 'brought that closer' when asked about taking Archie and Lilibet to the UK.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been publicly focused on building her As Ever brand and on work–life balance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit, emphasising parenting and safeguarding her mental health rather than signalling any appetite for a transatlantic move.

However, a tabloid claims palace aides are drawing up 'contingency plans' in case Harry pushes to return to Britain and Meghan refuses; language that implies an escalation to the point of marital rupture.

A Return Rooted in Family and Charity

Prince Harry's strongest, verifiable signal that Britain might re-enter the family's immediate plans comes from an extended interview with The Guardian on 14 September 2025, conducted amid an Invictus Games trip to Ukraine.

The duke told the paper he wanted to 'spend more time in the UK' and that recent visits, including a private meeting with his father, King Charles, had drawn him 'closer' to the idea of bringing his children to Britain.

Those comments reflect a recurring theme in Harry's public messaging, a duty to causes that are UK-facing (such as Invictus) and a personal wish for his children to experience their paternal homeland. Multiple outlets quoted the Guardian interview in the weeks that followed, reinforcing that the statement originated in a direct, on-the-record conversation with the duke.

Meghan's Public Stance

By contrast, Markle's most recent, verifiable public remarks focus squarely on her business and parenting priorities. Speaking at Fortune's Most Powerful Women summit on 14 October 2025, she spoke about building a lifestyle brand, protecting her mental health online, and trying to achieve a 'life–work balance' so she can 'chaperone the first-grade field trip' while running her ventures.

Those remarks do not constitute a direct rejection of any potential move, but they do underline how central California life and parental stability have become to her public narrative.

Radar's reporting makes the most dramatic claim: that palace and private aides are preparing for the possibility of a split should Harry insist on relocating to Britain. The story quotes unnamed insiders and references supposed 'golden handshake' settlement planning.

Beyond Headlines

The question of whether the Sussexes could or would divide their family across continents hinges on several practical considerations: security arrangements, the children's schooling, and the couple's commercial commitments in the United States.

Harry has previously cited security concerns and legal setbacks as reasons he and Meghan chose to remain in California; Meghan's career pivot and public emphasis on maternal presence point to the same set of competing priorities viewed through different lenses.

Those realities make any binary 'walk away if he moves back' narrative an oversimplification of a complex family calculus.