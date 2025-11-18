Meghan Markle has reportedly been left 'upset' after Kate Middleton's Christmas message featuring actress Kate Winslet drew widespread praise in mid-December.

The festive video attracted strong engagement across social platforms, prompting renewed scrutiny of the contrasting public roles of the two royal households.

Insiders said the Duchess of Sussex was troubled by how quickly Kate's appearance gained traction online, particularly as Meghan has been preparing new projects aimed at strengthening her visibility.

The timing of the message, released during a period of heightened interest in royal activities, further intensified comparisons between the sisters-in-law and fuelled ongoing debate around their differing approaches to public engagement.

Collaboration With Kate Winslet Resonates With Viewers

Kate Middleton's Christmas message highlighted themes of unity, gratitude and seasonal goodwill. Her collaboration with Kate Winslet added significant interest, with many viewers describing the message as warm and well-timed during the festive season.

The Princess of Wales' ability to connect with audiences through these televised gestures has become a regular feature of the royal calendar, and her appearance this year continued to reinforce her strong public standing in the United Kingdom.

The message also aligned with her ongoing charitable work, which often centres on early childhood development and community support, further strengthening her reputation for using public platforms to emphasise social responsibility and collective wellbeing.

Reported Reaction From Meghan Markle

Insiders telling RadarOnline claimed that Meghan was 'upset' by the positive attention surrounding the Christmas message. The timing was notable, they said, as Meghan has been working on new ventures intended to support her wider public profile after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Social media discussions repeatedly contrasted the two women's public roles, with users highlighting Kate's holiday message as a standout moment and contributing to renewed comparisons between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex.

In recent months, Meghan has participated in philanthropic activities and continued developing new media initiatives through the couple's independent platform, shaping how audiences follow her work outside the royal family.

Royal Dynamics and Public Sentiment

The reported reaction comes at a time when coverage of the royal family continues to be defined by differing public perceptions of the two households.

Since stepping back from royal duties, Meghan and Prince Harry have carried out their projects independently, yet their activities are often viewed in parallel with those of Prince William and Kate.

Kate's Christmas appearance once again demonstrated her influence within the monarchy's public outreach efforts. Her continued role in representing charitable and community-focused initiatives has contributed to consistent approval from royal watchers and the wider public.

Online Conversations and Palace Response

The visibility of Kate's holiday message sparked fresh discussions online, with users praising her calm delivery, festive warmth and collaboration with Winslet. The moment was widely shared and became a focal point of seasonal royal coverage.

Meghan's reported reaction added further complexity to ongoing online conversations, where supporters of both women often interpret public events through the lens of their perceived rivalry.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a statement addressing the reports.