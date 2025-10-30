Meghan Markle will be 'selling Californian air in a jar next,' a celebrity chef has sensationally claimed in a bombshell rant over the Duchess's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The scathing critique comes from Jameson Stocks, who has previously cooked for King Charles III. He accuses Meghan, 44, of 'exploiting everyday people' by cashing in on her royal connections to sell high-priced luxury goods.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Express as Meghan launched her latest festive wine drop, Stocks claimed her entire business model 'completely misses the mark' and is built for a wealthy minority, not the public she claims to represent.

King's Chef Slams Meghan Markle for 'Using Royals as a Marketing Tool'

The renewed scrutiny on As Ever coincides with its new holiday range, which features a £26 ($35) Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and a £70 ($89) Napa Valley Brut. The collection has sparked a frenzy over whether the products are truly 'everyday elegance' or just luxury items with a significant regal mark-up.

For Stocks, the answer is clear. He launched a blistering attack on the brand's strategy, accusing the Duchess of 'exploiting everyday people' and 'using the royals as a marketing tool'.

This criticism hits at the very heart of the brand's identity, suggesting its success is built not on quality, but on a royal-adjacent fame that Meghan has monetised since stepping back from frontline duties.

Why Meghan Markle's £70 Wine 'Completely Misses the Mark'

Stocks, who has built his own brand on accessibility, argued that Meghan's price points demonstrate how 'far removed' she has become from the struggles of ordinary families.

'Maybe in Napa Valley or California people will pay them prices, they're obviously her target market,' he said.

'But if it comes down to buying baby food, paying for heating, and being able to afford to actually go to work, the vast majority would pass on a £30 'everyday' bottle of wine, I am sure, even if it is Meghan Markle branded.'

The comments suggest that for all its talk of 'everyday' refinement, As Ever is seen as an exclusive club for those who can afford items like £49 honey, £50 candles, and £13 spice kits, in addition to the pricey wines.

'Making Money Off the Back of the Family Name'

When asked what Prince William and Princess Kate might think of the luxury holiday collection, Stocks did not hold back his opinion on the royal implications.

'Royal family or not, I don't think any family would appreciate someone coming in and making money off the back of the family name,' he stated. He continued, 'Admiration comes with class and the way you hold up as a person.'

Stocks contrasted his own business ethos directly with Meghan's. 'The difference between my brand and her brand is I've tried to build it up so it's accessible and affordable to the majority,' he explained. 'She's built up a brand for the minority who can actually afford it, her ethos is completely different to mine.'

Meghan Markle 'Exploiting People to Sell Jam', Claims Chef

Stocks also suggested that the late Queen Elizabeth II would have found the entire commercial venture 'distasteful.'

'I think the Queen would feel that she is exploiting the 'everyday' people and using the royals as a marketing tool to sell jam,' he said.

The chef concluded his fiery rant by taking one last shot at the Duchess of Sussex's ever-expanding range of premium lifestyle products, suggesting there is no limit to what she might brand and sell.

He said: 'Let's be honest, she'll turn anything into a luxury wellness product if she can make a huge mark on it. From overpriced tea to honey - next, she'll be selling Californian air in a jar.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Meghan Markle for comments.