John Mayer may have piqued Kat Stickler's interest, but not everyone is thrilled with the relationship.

Insiders say the TikTok sensation's close circle is advising her to 'run' from the 47-year-old artist, noting his long and tangled history of relationships with some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

As rumours of their rising romance spread online, acquaintances of the influencer are reportedly concerned that Mayer's reputation for emotional detachment and short-lived flings could lead to heartbreak for Stickler.

Mayer's Troubled Dating Reputation

John Mayer's romantic history is the stuff of tabloid legends. He has previously been associated with A-list celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson, and Katy Perry, with many of those relationships ending in public controversy.

According to The National Enquirer, insiders close to Stickler are 'deeply unsettled' by her new relationship with Mayer, who has been accused of being emotionally distant and self-centred.

'They've seen how this story goes,' a source told the publication. 'He has a pattern — he's charming and magnetic at first, but it never lasts.'

Mayer has admitted to being a 'complicated' partner in previous interviews, describing his relationships as intense but short. His reputation as a heartbreaker and, at times, an oversharer about his personal life has left a lasting impression, which many say Stickler should take seriously.

Friends Fear Kat Could Be 'Next in Line'

Stickler, who is known for her upbeat personality and fun TikTok content, is reportedly smitten with the musician. However, her peers are allegedly 'terrified' that she is rushing into something potentially risky.

'Kat's kind-hearted and trusting, which makes her vulnerable to people like John,' a source told me. 'He knows how to make a woman feel special, but once the excitement wears off, it's over.'

According to sources, Stickler's friends have tried to warn her about Mayer's reputation as a 'player', with one apparently encouraging her to 'run before she gets hurt.' Despite this, Stickler appears to believe that Mayer has changed, that he is older, wiser, and more emotionally open than he was in the past.

'She really thinks he's different now,' another source claimed. 'She believes he's grown up and left his bad habits behind.'

A Calculated Charmer?

While his history still haunts him, Mayer has worked in recent years to improve his public image. Since the late 2010s, the musician has largely avoided scandal, focusing instead on music, charity work, and a more private lifestyle.

Stickler's friends, however, are sceptical that his reputation can be rebuilt entirely overnight. 'John knows how to reinvent himself,' a source claimed. 'However, some habits do not die easy. Everyone hopes he's changed, but nobody's betting on it.'

Mayer's attraction to high-profile women, as well as his history of public oversharing, including comments about ex-girlfriends, have earned him a reputation as one of Hollywood's most divisive romantic figures.

A Cautionary Love Story in the Making

Despite the warnings, Stickler's connection to Mayer appears genuine. Friends claim the TikTok star is relishing the thrill of being followed by a world-renowned musician. 'She's having fun, and she feels seen,' one friend said. 'But that's exactly how it starts and how it ends.'

Fans online have also expressed suspicion, with many mirroring Stickler's close circle. Social media users have referred to Mayer as a 'walking red flag,' citing his history of frenzied romances that ended horribly.

Nevertheless, some people are rooting for the couple, hoping that they have matured enough to make their relationship work. 'Maybe it's different this time,' one comment suggested. 'Who are we to judge if they are happy? '

In the glamorous yet unpredictable world of celebrity dating, love often walks a delicate line between exhilaration and risk.

While Stickler appears convinced he's turned over a new leaf, sceptics fear history could repeat itself. Whether it blossoms or burns out, the story captures the delicate balance between fame, love, and reputation in the digital age.