Andy Cohen opened up about his friendship with singer John Mayer during an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy. The 57-year-old Bravo host spoke candidly about their deep connection after revealing that things once got physical during a night out in Los Angeles. Cohen said it happened at The Sunset Tower when he and Mayer were having drinks and laughing together.

The revelation sparked renewed curiosity about Andy Cohen's love life, especially his long history with ex-boyfriend John Hill. While Cohen made it clear that his bond with Mayer is purely platonic, fans have grown eager to understand how this unique friendship compares with his past romantic relationships.

Andy Cohen's Touchy Relationship With John Mayer

Cohen described his friendship with Mayer as affectionate and full of humour. He told Cooper that their nights out often get playful, sometimes even physical, though he insisted it is never romantic. Cohen explained that during their latest outing, he got so touchy that Mayer had to remind him to tone it down.

He revealed that they often share a booth during dinner and always sit side by side. 'We sit next to each other, always', Cohen said.

'I was in my cups a little bit. We were in a puddle of laughter', explained Cohen via Yahoo Entertainment.

Their closeness, according to Cohen, often confuses people. 'We love each other deeply', he said, adding that the friendship brings him comfort and joy.

Cohen went on to express how special the bond feels to him. 'If I could find a gay guy that was him, it would be magic. But you know what? I'm so grateful for the love that we have.'

Is Andy Cohen Dating John Mayer?

Despite their evident chemistry, Cohen insisted that he and Mayer are not romantically involved. When asked if he was secretly in love with Mayer, Cohen replied simply, 'No, we love each other'. He stressed that the affection between them does not cross into romance.

Cohen also told The Hollywood Reporter in May 2024 that speculation about their relationship does not bother him. 'Let them speculate', he said. 'Because we're so affectionate toward each other, people don't know what box to put that in.'

Mayer has also addressed the topic. He defended their friendship and criticised the public's assumption that a gay man and a straight man cannot share a deep bond. Mayer said that this belief 'undermines the public's ability to accept and understand diversity' and that questioning their closeness 'devoids everyone involved of their dignity'.

What Andy Cohen is Looking for in a Partner

According to Page Six, Cohen admitted that he is single but open to finding love. He said that he is active on dating apps and looking for someone who shares the qualities that Mayer has. 'If I could find a gay guy that was him, it would be magic', he said.

For Cohen, emotional depth, humour, and loyalty matter most. He shared that he is thankful for the friendship he and Mayer have built, calling it a relationship grounded in mutual support and honesty.

Who is Andy Cohen's Ex-Boyfriend?

Before his close bond with Mayer, Cohen dated Broadway performer and producer John Hill. Hill, known for his work in Hairspray and Bare: A Pop Opera, also co-produces Watch What Happens Live and hosts The John Hill Show on Cohen's SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

Cohen and Hill dated for around three years in the early 2000s before parting ways. They later revealed that their breakup happened because they were 'in different places in our lives'. Despite ending their relationship, they stayed friends and continued to collaborate professionally.

In January 2025, the pair made headlines again when they revealed on Watch What Happens Live that they once recorded a sex tape in 2003. Cohen said, 'You know what? I think there is one, but it's on some janky format'. Hill laughed and called it 'bad'.

Their enduring friendship reflects mutual respect and shared humour, much like Cohen's bond with Mayer. Hill's place in Cohen's life shows the kind of emotional closeness and trust the host still values today. His recent comments about Mayer suggest that Cohen continues to seek the same depth of connection he once shared with Hill — one built on love, laughter, and loyalty.