Kim Kardashian has reignited the Moon landing debate after declaring she still believes the 1969 Apollo 11 mission may have been staged.

The 45-year-old reality star made a remark during the October 30, 2025, episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, while discussing famous conspiracy theories with actress Sarah Paulson.

Her comments quickly went viral, dividing viewers between those who laughed it off and those who criticised her for spreading a long-debunked myth.

She was filmed between takes on set telling Paulson that she doubted the authenticity of NASA's Apollo 11 mission, which saw astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon.

What Kim Kardashian Said

In the broadcast, Kardashian told Paulson, 'I'm sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and... the other one,' referring to Neil Armstrong. She went on to say that she believes the Moon landing 'didn't happen,' and added that Aldrin's later comments fuelled her doubts.

'This girl says, 'What was the scariest moment?' And [Aldrin] goes, 'There was no scary moment, 'cause it didn't happen. It could've been scary, but it wasn't, 'cause it didn't happen,' Kardashian claimed. She then suggested that the astronaut 'gotten old' and now slips up with remarks like that, concluding, 'So I think it didn't happen.'

Paulson, who appeared amused by the conversation, replied: 'Yes, do it,' as Kardashian continued sending her videos and articles about the decades-old conspiracy. While the tone of the exchange appeared light-hearted, online reactions were swift. While many fans dismissed the exchange as tongue-in-cheek, others accused Kardashian of reviving misinformation that undermines scientific achievements. The clip has since been shared millions of times on X and TikTok, fuelling another round of pop-culture debate.

NASA's Response and Historical Evidence

NASA has long refuted Moon-landing conspiracies, providing extensive evidence that the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was genuine.

July 20, 1969. “Contact light, engine stop.” The Apollo 11 lunar module Eagle touched down at Tranquility Base on the Moon.

A few hours later, Neil Armstrong and I stepped foot on the Moon, with Michael Collins orbiting close-by.

An achievement resulting from years of… pic.twitter.com/VN4qCoHx0K — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 20, 2025

NASA has consistently debunked Moon-landing denialism, citing extensive physical, photographic, and scientific evidence from the Apollo programme. According to NASA Science, Apollo 11 astronauts collected 382 kilograms of lunar rock samples, later verified by scientists worldwide—including in Japan, Russia, and the UK.

Key Evidence Supporting Apollo 11:

Independent observatories, including Jodrell Bank in the United Kingdom, tracked the mission's radio transmissions in real-time.

in the United Kingdom, tracked the mission's radio transmissions in real-time. Lunar rock samples exhibit isotopic signatures that are impossible to replicate on Earth.

exhibit isotopic signatures that are impossible to replicate on Earth. Retroreflectors left on the Moon still bounce laser beams back to Earth today.

'The data are overwhelming. The Moon landing happened,' said NASA's Chief Historian Dr Brian Odom.

The mission's radio signals were also tracked by observatories worldwide, including the Jodrell Bank Observatory in the United Kingdom, further verifying the authenticity of the event.

The evidence for the authenticity of Apollo 11 remains beyond reasonable dispute.

Celebrity Influence and Online Debate

This is not the first time Kardashian has mentioned the Moon landing theory. In a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she joked about being 'not totally convinced' the event was real while watching conspiracy clips with her sister Khloé.

Experts say such remarks, even when playful, can have an outsized impact due to Kardashian's global following. With more than 360 million Instagram followers, her comments can easily reach younger audiences less familiar with historical context.

Neither NASA nor Kardashian's representatives have issued further statements. The viral moment underscores how celebrity culture and internet debate continue to intersect, proving that, more than five decades later, the first Moon landing still inspires fascination, disbelief, and discussion in equal measure.

Why the Moon Landing Still Fascinates

More than five decades after the Apollo 11 Moon landing, it remains one of history's most analysed events. Experts say its lasting allure lies in the mix of awe, scepticism, and imagination it provokes.

A report in The Guardian observed that major scientific milestones often become 'cultural mirrors', reflecting each generation's trust—or mistrust—in institutions.

'It's less about the Moon and more about belief,' said sociologist Dr Anya Lewis. 'Conspiracy theories survive because they feel empowering.'

Kim Kardashian's comments have reignited one of the internet's oldest debates—reminding us that in the age of viral content, influence often outweighs expertise.

As NASA scientists continue to document humanity's achievements beyond Earth, the enduring fascination with the Moon landing proves that conspiracy or not, its cultural gravity remains irresistible.