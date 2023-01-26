Meghan Markle was reportedly not totally on board with the idea of Prince Harry releasing his memoir "Spare" as she was wary of its outcome.

The Telegraph claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was "slightly more circumspect" than her husband and raised some "gentle concerns" over the purpose of the book. She wants more than ever for the 38-year-old to patch his relationship with the royal family. But she would not have gone the same route and written a memoir where he shared some damaging revelations about his family.

The publication claimed that this is not how she would have approached things. But she will nonetheless "always back him." The former "Suits" star would reportedly also "never have got involved in promoting such a personal project. This was about his own life, his own journey, and his own perspective."

As such, Meghan Markle was silent while Prince Harry did a series of TV interviews to promote "Spare." He sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby, with Anderson Cooper on "60 Minutes" at CBS, on "Good Morning America" and lastly on "The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex let her husband take the spotlight. According to royal expert Emily Andrews, possibly the only time she said anything about the release of the duke's memoir was through the congratulatory message written on Archewell Foundation's website.

She believes Meghan Markle wrote the message herself. She also believes that the former actress also pulled some strings to make the book happen.

Andrews claimed in her piece on the Jan. 23 issue of Woman magazine that the duchess was the one who introduced Prince Harry to Penguin Random House and also the one who agreed on a four-book deal for her husband.

"Spare" is believed to be the first of many autobiographies from Prince Harry. In it, he accused Prince William of physically attacking him during a heated argument about Meghan Markle in 2019. He also accused Camilla of leaking stories to the British tabloids to rehabilitate her image and suggested that Kate Middleton was being difficult with his wife during preparations for their wedding in May 2018.