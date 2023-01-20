Prince Harry would not have written his memoir "Spare" had it not been for Meghan Markle, who reportedly paved the way for its fruition.

The Duke of Sussex was on several TV programs in the days leading up to the release of his book on Jan. 10. He had interviews on "Good Morning America," CBS' "60 Minutes," with ITV's Tom Bradby, and also on "The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex allowed her husband to take the spotlight. She was surprisingly so quiet that even royal expert Emily Andrews wondered what is going on. "Why is Meghan so quiet? Despite the furor over Prince Harry's book, the Duchess of Sussex is noticeably staying very quiet," she wrote in her piece on the Jan. 23 issue of Woman magazine.

However, she claimed that the former "Suits" star played a big part in making "Spare" possible. She believes that it was Meghan Markle who introduced the Duke of Sussex to Penguin Random House, the same publisher who released her book "The Bench."

Andrews said that the Duchess of Sussex helped to negotiate the estimated $30 million payout for her husband's four-book deal. "Spare" is said to be the first among the many autobiographies the 38-year-old will release.

The royal commentator pointed out the telling clue from the memoir which she claimed proved that Meghan Markle was the brains behind the deal. She wrote, "Indeed, on the acknowledgment at the end, Harry thanks 'my incredible wife' and says, 'Love of my life, thank you, thank you, thank you. This book would've been impossible (logically, physically, emotionally, spiritually without you. Most things would be impossible without you.'"

Andrews also lamented at the sacrifices made for "Spare" to be a success. She said Prince Harry only further strained his relationship with the royals because of the things he wrote about them in his memoir, some damaging and enlightening. She said the duke and Meghan Markle destroyed whatever trust the royals had left for them and wrote, "Any trust is gone, with sources saying family members are worried that any communication could be recorded and rehashed for the updated paperback version of 'Spare'".