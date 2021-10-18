A private school in London has introduced lessons about "white privilege" which will also include the racism allegations Meghan Markle levelled against Buckingham Palace.

The new curriculum at St. Dunstan's College in Catford is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement that gained momentum last year following the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, United States. The course, which starts from Year 9, will discuss the public's treatment of the Duchess of Sussex in relation to her racism allegations.

Meghan had claimed in her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that the British public, particularly the media, had been partial in the way they treated her and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. In addition, the couple claimed that when Meghan was pregnant with her first child, son Archie, an unnamed senior member of the British royal family was involved in conversations about how dark the child was going to be. The "Suits" alum also alleged that her unborn child was denied security and the prince title by the palace due to his mixed-race heritage.

The "white privilege" course will also ask why all British Prime Ministers so far have been white. It will also discuss why James Bond has always been portrayed as a white man. The students will also discuss real-life racist incidents in the UK, like when Dawn Butler MP was told the lift she was using in the House of Commons was not for cleaners and when Tory MP James Gray mixed up cabinet ministers Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid, who are both of Asian heritage.

Headmaster Nicholas Hewlett told Mail Online that the course is aimed at "helping young people understand the importance of unpicking, listening and taking about societal issues that matter."

"We run the risk of an increasingly polarised society where different generations become entrenched in their positions of difference and that cannot be healthy. Schools have an essential role to tackle these issues and concepts by airing them and discussing them, helping young people hear different viewpoints and articulate their own thinking. This is far more important than what white privilege is or isn't," he explained.

The headmaster had made headlines earlier this year when he announced in an assembly that he was married to a man.