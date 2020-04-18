Meghan McCain came down heavily on Ivanka Trump on Friday's "The View." The daughter of US President Donald Trump ignored coronavirus restrictions in Washington DC and travelled to the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey for Passover earlier this month.

The television personality, 35, Meghan McCain said that Ivanka Trump has been one of the faces of the Trump administration. She has taken to social media and appealed people to follow social distancing guidelines to slow new infections of the novel coronavirus.

"Ivanka Trump went on her Instagram and she did a whole Instagram about how people need to stay at home if they can. And then she proceeded to go to her second home in New Jersey over Passover, breaking her own rules and breaking the rules that are set in place," McCain said on Friday's "The View".

The daughter of US Senator John McCain, she is known to be a strong critic of Trump and his daughter. Meghan McCain co-hosts the show and has been have been remotely taping during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think when we have our first daughter who is not abiding by the rules she is putting in place, it's hard to tell the rest of the American public that they should abide by the rules," she said as reported by Salon.

Ivanka, 38, and her family went to New Jersey for Passover. The White House however, maintained that the first daughter's trip with her husband Jared Kushner, and their three young children was not more serious than traveling to and from work.

"Her travel was not commercial. She chose to spend a holiday in private with her family," aides said this week, as reported by CNN.

The same day Ivanka tweeted about Passover. She asked her staff to work from home and avoid coming to the White House, according to the Times.

The White House on Thursday confirmed Ivanka and her family were at Bedminster but said that she was still social distancing while "working remotely." It is not clear who else she may have come into contact with in New Jersey.