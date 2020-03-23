As at least 400 people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the US, and the number of positive cases have crossed 32,000, the first family has also moved into self-isolation as a precautionary measure.

According to a report published in People, most of the members of US President Donald Trump's family remain in Washington, D.C, while he and his wife Melania stay at the White House, where he also attends daily press briefings to update the nation about the current status of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the White House informed last week that first lady Melania would also begin taking part in a public awareness campaign about the virus. The 49-year-old issued a Public Service Announcement on her Twitter account on Thursday, saying: "While changes need to be made now, this is not how we will live forever. Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at the places of worship, concerts and sporting events again."

Melania and Donald's son Barron has also been staying with his parents and celebrated his 14th birthday on Friday, while practising social distancing. Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of the president with ex-wife Ivana, also remains in Washington with husband Jared Kushner.

The couple who are both White House aides has been doing their work while avoiding physical contact. Ivanka returned to work on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus, a test she had to get after coming into contact with an Australian official before he tested positive.

"Over the last week, Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump has followed social distancing best practices at her home. At the advisement of her doctors, due to lack of symptoms and consistently healthy physician checks, (Ivanka) will be working from the White House today," a White House official announced on Friday. The 38-year-old has been using the self-isolation to spend some quality time with her three children.

The US President is father to three more adult children -- son Donald Trump Jr. with Vanessa Trump, son Eric Trump with Lara Trump, and daughter Tiffany Trump with Marla Maples. It is not yet clear where they are staying, reports the outlet.

However, Donald Trump Jr. who runs the family's real estate business with brother Eric Trump might be in isolation with his kids whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa, as hinted by his numerous Instagram posts about work from home.

Meanwhile, Eric's last social media post was a video taken at the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, and Tiffany's was a birthday wish for half-brother Barron.