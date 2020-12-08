United States First Lady Melania Trump on Monday announced the completion of the new White House tennis pavilion, but the announcement did not go down well with social media users amid the raging pandemic.

Some Twitter users even compared her to last French queen Marie Antoinette, "We are a week away from passing 300,000 Americans killed by COVID and Melania Antoinette over here updated the tennis court as her act of civic service this year."

Another user commented, "Americans are starving, losing homes, businesses, careers, jobs, everything they have spent their lives working for. Meanwhile, @FLOTUS announces a tennis pavilion that is for the WH residents to use for relaxation. Seriously?"

Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

The project, which has been in the works since October 2019, included the refurbishment of the White House Tennis Court and Grandchildren's Garden along with the construction of the new building. The First Lady's office said that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall, and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House.

"I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House," a statement by the FLOTUS read.

The tennis pavilion is not open to the public and is funded by private donations. According to Melania's statement, it is meant to be used solely by first families for "leisure time."

"It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families," the First Lady said about the space, which has been unveiled just weeks before she leaves the oval office and welcomes Joe Biden's family.

Meanwhile, the renovations of Trump's family home in Palm Beach, Florida has also reportedly started.