It is the big news that Paris Saint-Germain fans have been waiting for. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has been a reliable source of football transfer news, has confirmed that Lionel Messi will join Paris Saint-Germain.

In a tweet shared by Romano on Tuesday, he said: "Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024." He also revealed details about the financial side of the agreement with the Ligue 1 side. "Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. #Messi," he said.

He also shared a photo of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner which had been edited to show him wearing a PSG kit. He boldly claimed that "Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours."

The claims by Romano came soon after the brother of the Emir of Qatar also claimed that PSG had secured the former Barcelona captain's signature.

Earlier in the day, Romano also shared another tweet saying: "PSG totally confident and optimistic to sign Leo Messi soon. He'll fly to Paris once the agreement will be completed in every detail. It's an important contract officially received 48h ago - 'normal' timing."

Less than two hours later, he said that the deal is done, and the Argentina captain is set to fly to the French capital in a matter of hours.

PSG have not made an official announcement thus far, but it is expected to come out within the day. Upon his arrival, Messi will be subjected to a medical exam before his transfer can be made official.

PSG forward Neymar Jr., who is good friends with Messi, is reportedly willing to offer him the number 10 jersey as a welcome gift. However, a contrasting report says that PSG are offering the number 30. Either way, Messi has reportedly agreed to the terms of his new contract and more details are expected to come out very soon.