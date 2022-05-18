Lionel Messi is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the 2022-23 season, but that has not stopped the media from making a number of speculations about his future. Unfortunately, recent reports have been contradicting each other. However, there is no denying the fact that among the possible destinations for the Argentine, a move to MLS side Inter Miami appears to be creating the most buzz.

Messi was recently spotted in Doha with Inter Miami owner David Beckham. However, there are a number of other reasons why they met up in Qatar. first of all, PSG is owned by the Middle Eastern state, and Messi was there with the rest of his PSG teammates. Meanwhile, Beckham may no longer be a PSG player, but he has close ties with Qatar being one of the ambassadors of the upcoming FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by the country at the end of the year.

Needless to say, they all have a perfectly good reason to be in Doha at the same time and it does not have to be connected to any talks about Messi's potential move to Inter Miami. However, Beckham has confirmed multiple times over the years that it is his plan to attract Europe's biggest stars to wind down their careers in the MLS.

A few days ago, Alex Candal of DIRECTV Sports claimed that Messi wants to buy 35% of the Inter Miami shares this year before joining the cub as a player when his contract with PSG runs its course. However, according to Marca, one of Messi's representatives has denied this report. "It is completely false. Leo has not yet decided his future. And if Messi has crossed paths in recent hours with David Beckham it is only in the context of PSG's stay in Doha where the former England midfielder plays an ambassadorial role for the next World Cup in Qatar," he said.

Back in 2020, Messi was linked with a move to the MLS after he told Barcelona that he wanted to leave. He eventually stayed for another season, before making the move to join PSG last summer. Before his transfer was confirmed, reports emerged that he bought luxury condominium units in Miami, fuelling more speculations about an MLS move. However, it seems as though that remains purely a real estate investment as of now.