Lionel Messi has won his 11th domestic league title. The Argentine added another feather to his cap after Paris Saint-Germain secured this season's Ligue 1 title on Saturday evening. This is Messi's first major club achievement since leaving FC Barcelona, and he will be happy to have scored PSG's goal in the 1-1 draw against Lens that sealed the title.

Messi's summer move to Paris Saint-Germain was the most talked about transfer last year, and his arrival was extremely hyped up and came with a mountain of expectations. The fact is, the season did not go as well as PSG fans may have hoped, with the Argentine star spending several weeks in the sidelines due to various injury setbacks.

His arrival last summer gave PSG the confidence to challenge for multiple titles this season, most especially the elusive UEFA Champions League. However, even with both Messi and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in the squad, they were humiliated by 13-time European Champions Real Madrid with a come-from-behind victory in the last 16. Messi was mostly neutralised in Europe this season, with Kylian Mbappe creating most of the fireworks. Ramos, for his part, did not even make a single Champions League appearance.

Meanwhile, PSG also missed out on the Coupe de France, making it only as far as the round-of-16 despite their stellar lineup. Needless to say, the Ligue 1 victory was well appreciated, but anything less would have been seen as a disaster by the Parisians.

It was indeed a dominant win, with PSG securing the title with four games left to play. Messi would not have wanted anything less, especially after moving on from a highly successful career with Barcelona. He won ten La Liga titles with the Catalan giants, with the first one coming way back in the 2004-05 season.

While it is practically impossible to replicate all of his achievements with his previous club, PSG are hoping that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could become instrumental in next season's pursuit of the Champions League crown. During his time at the Camp Nou, Messi helped the club win four Champions League titles, not to mention three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.