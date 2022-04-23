Paris Saint-Germain will soon be auctioning off a unique and exclusive video NFT which features Lionel Messi and his seventh Ballon d'Or trophy coupled with a real-life experience. The project has been done in collaboration with France Football, and is the club's second major NFT project.

The NFT is titled "Ballon d'Or #7" and will reportedly feature "exclusive footage and animations" including Messi's arrival in Paris as well as scenes from his first few days as a PSG player. His first goal for the club and the awarding of his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or trophy have also been included in the video, which runs for a minute and a half.

The French giants are delighted to immortalise the Argentine star's achievement as the fist player to ever win the Ballon d'Or in a PSG shirt, nevermind that he had only joined the club last summer and his win is mostly being credited to his Copa America victory with his national team side.

According to Marca, Fabien Allègre, Paris Saint-Germain Brand Director said: "PSG is proud to continue its work on NFT by launching a second piece of artwork, following the successful launch of Lucky Buddy NFT a year ago. The 'Golden Ball #7' NFT is the result of a unique and exclusive collaboration with the Ballon d'Or. Together we have gone one step further and created a comprehensive piece that combines a dynamic and personalised digital artwork with an exclusive real-life experience. This is a way to showcase the Ballon d'Or in an original way. This customised NFT video will be one of the most engaging pieces ever created in the world of sport."

Apart from owning the digital NFT, the successful bidder will also be entitled to a real-life experience which consists of an overnight stay in Paris and exclusive interaction with PSG players.

The online auction officially starts on May 3, but interested parties may now sign up to receive a notification at https://psgballondor7.com. Registration for the auction itself starts on Tuesday, April 26. The bidding is expected to last a full week before the lucky collector can officially own the NFT.

Fans may also participate in another way even if they do not want to place bids. Anyone who registers can leave a message for Messi, which will become part of the final NFT that will be handed over to the successful bidder.