Mauricio Pochettino and the PSG squad are building their confidence and momentum ahead of their highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. The club's attacking duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe showed off their firepower in PSG's convincing 5-1 victory over Lille on Sunday.

The defending champions were humbled by the Parisians, who were happy to slap revenge on the club that snatched the Ligue 1 title away from them last season. Lille were humiliated in front of their own supporters at the Stade Pierre Mauroy, with Danilo Pereira drawing first blood in the opening 10 minutes.

Then, Messi saw his first attempt fly wide just outside the left post as the Argentine made his intentions clear early in the match. However, his missed opportunity allowed the hosts to find an equaliser in the 28th minute, but that will be the end of their evening.

PSG took control of the rest of the match, with Messi sending a cross for Presnel Kimpembe to send into the back of the net. Then, the former Barcelona captain finally put his name on the scoreboard with an imaginative run through the defence and a calm chip over the keeper.

The pace of the match slowed down in the second half, but with PSG already 3-1 up, they gained confidence and soon extended their lead. Danilo Pereira completed a brace before Kylian Mbappe joined the party with a rocket into the top corner with 20 minutes to go.

PSG now hold a 13-point lead over Marseille in Ligue 1, but they are determined to bring their domestic form over to the Champions League. Real Madrid will visit Paris for the first leg on February 15, with the deciding leg taking place at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

It will be Messi's first encounter with Real Madrid since leaving FC Barcelona, and he will be determined to show that he still has what it takes to bring Los Blancos to their knees as he had done on some occasions in the past. Meanwhile, Mbappe wants to perform well against his rumored future club to show his current employers that he is 100% committed until the end of the season at least.