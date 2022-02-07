At the end of the January transfer window, multiple reports claimed that Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has finally reached an agreement to join Real Madrid this summer. However, the Frenchman himself has refuted the claims, saying that the reports were false and that he has not spoken to the Spanish giants recently.

PSG defeated Lille 5-1 over the weekend, with Mbappe one of the goalscorers in the emphatic victory. After the match, Mbappe was asked about his performance as well as his future. His possible move to Real Madrid was inevitably brought up, especially with the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash between the two sides.

On February 15, PSG will welcome Los Blancos to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their last-16 clash. While speaking about the upcoming match, Mbappe reiterated his current priority. "I'm concentrated on beating Madrid and then we'll see what happens," he said.

He then went on to say that he has not made a decision about the much-talked about summer transfer. This is a direct contradiction to the reports that have come out in the past week. "I have yet to make a decision," he said, adding "Even if the match against Madrid changes things, and though I'm free to do as I please, I'm not going to do those kinds of things. And I won't speak to a rival."

Real Madrid had previously stated that they have put conversations with Mbappe on hold because the two clubs have been drawn against each other in the Champions League. The club wanted to avoid any animosity over the two legs of the round-of-16 encounter.

Mbappe's current contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, and he has long been expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. It has been claimed that an initial 4-year contract has been agreed, which will see the French forward earn £41.5 million a season. The entire contract period will see him earn close to £200 million, making him the highest paid footballer. However, he has now denied the reports that was first broken by German publication Bild.

It remains to be seen what will transpire at he end of the season.