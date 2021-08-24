Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Luis Suarez were all spotted having a mini reunion in Barcelona over the weekend. However, the gathering did not take place on the pitch at the Camp Nou. Instead, the three old friends enjoyed dinner together with the Atletico Madrid forward.

No one can easily forget the MSN attacking trident that was formed by Messi, Suarez and Neymar when they all played together for FC Barcelona. Neymar was the first to disband the group following his move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. It is believed that Messi had been pushing for Barcelona to buy back the Brazilian for many year, but the move never materialised.

Fast forward to 2020 and Suarez was shown the exit door by Barcelona management. He ended up with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid, and became instrumental in their run to the league title last season. Meanwhile, Messi was unhappy with the move and had tried to leave the club in 2020. The Argentine subsequently tried to stay beyond 2021 after having a change of heart. However, as things would have it, Barcelona could no longer afford his services and he is now reunited with Neymar in the PSG dressing room.

However, both Messi and Neymar have yet to play for the French giants this season. Messi finalised his transfer late into the summer, and both he and Neymar returned to training later than most players due to the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino did not call up either player in PSG's first two matches against Strasbourg and Brest, and they took advantage of the time off to visit Suarez in Barcelona. Even though the latter is now playing for Atletico Madrid, he has kept a family home in the Catalan capital.

According to Football España, the two PSG players were seen arriving in Barcelona in separate private jets. They then headed to Castelldefels where they joined Suarez for dinner with his family. This isn't entirely unusual, with the Messi family often seen spending time with the Suarez brood outside of football-related activities. This time though, Neymar was also around to join them.