Manchester City have been told to sign Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if they cannot land Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The Gabon international has also attracted interest from Barcelona, but the Catalan club's financial issues could hamper their chances of landing the Gunners star.

Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire to sign Kane as a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who was allowed to leave the club as a free agent this summer. The Premier League champions have made more than one approach, but their advances have been turned down by Tottenham Hotspur, who are not keen to lose their best player.

City have approached Spurs with bids totaling over £100 million, but all their offers have been turned down, with the club chairman not willing to entertain any bid below their £150 million valuation. As the transfer window enters the final stretch it is becoming more unlikely for Kane to complete his desired move.

The lack of progress on the Kane front has seen City being advised to switch targets and make a move for Aubameyang. Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas believes the Gabonese forward can provide the same quality of finishing as the England skipper. Moreover, he will cost less than half of what Spurs are demanding for Kane.

"[City] could go for someone like Aubameyang," Nicholas said, as quoted on Tribal Football. "It looks like something is going wrong at Arsenal at the moment, and we do know Aubameyang scores goals. He's got pace, and he's got movement."

"I prefer him on the left, but I could see something like that materialise. It gives Manchester City a cheaper option. He's not as good as Kane, but he's as good a finisher as Kane."

According to the Telegraph, the Gunners have made Aubameyang available for transfer this summer. The former Borussia Dortmund marksman remains a part of Mikel Arteta's plans, but the club will not stand in the way if a substantial offer arrives and the striker is keen to make a move.

Aubameyang still has two years remaining on his current deal after signing an extension last season. The Gabon star earns £350,000-a-week, which could be a stumbling block for most clubs looking to sign a proven goal scorer this summer, including cash-strapped Barcelona.