Paris Saint-Germain officially welcomed Lionel Messi and his family on Tuesday, and every minute of their trip was documented by the club. Fans were able to lap up highlights from their trip from Barcelona to the French capital, as well as their first day in their new home city.

Messi did not waste any time after saying goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday. By Tuesday, he had flown to Paris where he underwent a medical, then officially signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit in the presence of manager Mauricio Pochettino and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

In a matter of hours, he donned the PSG kit and was officially presented at the Parc des Princes albeit amongst empty stands. Nevertheless, everything was captured on video and shared on social media. However, fans did catch a glimpse of the "new diamond" in the club via a motorcade around the city. Later, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was all smiles as he waved to fans from the balcony of his hotel room.

The streets were filled with fans who were eager to welcome him to Paris, and to show support in the new chapter of his already legendary career.

"I'm looking forward to starting a new chapter in my career in Paris," he said, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano. "The club and its vision are a perfect match for my ambitions. I'm determined to build something great for the club and the fans. I can't wait to step onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

The Argentine has agreed to a two-year deal, which will set PSG back by 70 million euros. They then have an option to extend for a further 12 months.

It was a warm welcome all around in Paris, with PSG players also present to welcome their newest teammate. Messi, his wife Antonella and their three children appeared happy as they took in the atmosphere in Paris. It was a complete 180 degree change from the sombre mood they were in just two days ago as they bid farewell at the Camp Nou.

Antonella will be busy house hunting in the coming days, while Messi works hard to adjust to his new club. Contrary to previous reports, Neymar Jr. won't be giving up the number 10 jersey, with Messi donning the number 30 instead.