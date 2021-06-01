The summer transfer window is officially in full swing and FC Barcelona has made the first in what is expected to be a large number of big moves.

On Monday, Sergio Aguero was announced as Barcelona's first summer signing, raising hopes that captain Lionel Messi will stay with the club. Signing Aguero from Manchester City is widely believed to be one of the many strategies that have been devised to convince Messi to extend his contract with the Catalan giants.

Aguero and Messi are childhood friends and national squad teammates, and Aguero's presence in the Barca squad may help Messi feel at home at the Camp Nou once again. It may be remembered that the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner had asked for a move away from the club last summer, but his decision was hampered by the massive release clause on his contract.

Now that Messi's contract is about to expire at the end of June, his childhood friend, Aguero, believes that he may have changed his mind about leaving. "We hope to play together, but we've been negotiating for some time," Aguero said about his friend.

He quickly clarified that he still isn't 100% sure about Messi's decision, but he believes his friend will stay. "But they are his decisions with the club. It's a pleasure and I'm proud to play together, I lived with him and know him quite well. I think that yes, he will stay."

Aguero remained coy about his conversations with the Barcelona legend, but he shared that his friend congratulated him after his transfer from Manchester City was confirmed. "I talk to him every day, but I can't say what we talk about," he said, refusing to reveal more.

According to Marca, Aguero signed a two-year deal with Barcelona. He is expected to jumpstart a domino of transfers, but the fate of manager Ronald Koeman is one of the more pressing issues. The Dutchman still has a year left in his contract, and it remains to be seen if Joan Laporta is still confident that he can lead the club as it continues to rebuild.