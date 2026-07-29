Meta Platforms on Wednesday set out how it expects an artificial intelligence investment of up to $145 billion this year to generate returns, saying AI is already supporting growth in its advertising business even as the heavy spending has sharply reduced free cash flow and squeezed profits.

The US technology company behind Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger raised the lower end of its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to $130 billion, keeping the upper end at $145 billion, after reporting second-quarter revenue rose 28% to $60.8 billion.

The company spent $31.08 billion on capital expenditure during the quarter, while free cash flow fell to $784 million from $8.55 billion a year earlier.

The results offered the clearest breakdown yet of where Meta is directing its AI spending, the financial cost of that expansion and the business areas Zuckerberg said are beginning to benefit.

'AI is accelerating our core business today, powering our next generation of products, and opening the door to entirely new enterprise opportunities,' Zuckerberg said.

Where the $145 Billion Is Going

Meta said the investment is funding the computing infrastructure required to develop and operate AI across its business.

That includes AI data centres, graphics processors, networking equipment, storage systems and the infrastructure used to train and deploy its Llama family of large language models.

The company said the same infrastructure supports the recommendation systems behind Facebook and Instagram, Meta AI, AI-powered advertising tools, business messaging services and enterprise AI products under development.

Capital expenditure totalled $31.08 billion during the second quarter, reflecting the pace at which Meta is expanding its AI capacity.

AI Bill Reshapes Meta's Profit and Cash Flow

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The investment has altered Meta's cost base and profitability.

Total costs and expenses rose 55% to $42.03 billion, including $2.40 billion in legal charges and $1.18 billion in severance costs linked to workforce reductions announced in May.

Operating income declined 8% to $18.78 billion, and operating margin narrowed to 31% from 43% a year earlier.

Net income fell 14% to $15.85 billion, while diluted earnings per share dropped to $6.18 from $7.14.

Free cash flow decreased to $784 million, compared with $8.55 billion in the same quarter last year, as capital expenditure accelerated.

How Meta Says AI Is Already Paying Off

Meta identified advertising as the first area where it believes the AI investment is producing commercial returns.

Second‑quarter revenue increased to $60.8 billion from $47.5 billion a year earlier. Advertising revenue accounted for $59.36 billion.

Ad impressions across Meta's Family of Apps rose 14%, while the average price per advert increased 12%. Daily active people reached 3.6 billion, up 3% year on year.

The company said AI is improving content recommendations and advertising systems across its platforms, which it says is helping advertisers reach users more effectively. Zuckerberg said those improvements were accelerating the company's core business while supporting development of the next generation of AI products.

Beyond Advertising, Meta Is Betting on Enterprise AI

Meta said part of the investment is aimed at AI products designed to diversify revenue beyond advertising.

The company said its AI infrastructure is being used to build Meta AI, business messaging tools and enterprise AI services, which Zuckerberg described as 'entirely new enterprise opportunities'.

Meta did not separately disclose revenue from these products in its quarterly figures.

Investment Plans and Balance Sheet Position

Meta forecast third‑quarter revenue of $61 billion to $64 billion and said it expects full‑year operating income to exceed 2025 levels.

The company narrowed its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to a range of $130 billion to $145 billion, raising the lower end while leaving the upper end unchanged.

Meta ended the quarter with $90.26 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and $83.66 billion in long‑term debt after issuing $24.91 billion in new debt during the period.