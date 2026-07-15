A group of former Meta employees have launched a federal lawsuit in California accusing the tech giant of using biased artificial intelligence software to carry out its recent mass layoffs. The plaintiffs allege the company's covert automated tracking systems unfairly penalised vulnerable staff, selecting them for redundancy based on metrics they could not maintain while away from work.

The legal challenge marks a significant escalation in the battle over workplace automation, threatening to expose how Silicon Valley's biggest players handle staff reductions behind closed doors.

Workers Challenge AI-Driven Layoff Process

Mass redundancies at Meta Platforms are facing fresh legal scrutiny after a group of 26 staff members launched an unprecedented legal challenge. The workers claim automated systems used to determine job cuts were fundamentally flawed, resulting in the unfair selection of employees who were disabled or on medical leave.

Meta AI Layoff Lawsuit Alleges Targeting of Workers with Health Issues

Twenty-six current and former Meta employees have filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the company used AI-powered systems to disproportionately target workers with disabilities or who had taken medical or… pic.twitter.com/qC82Yb9QbH — RealPastorMark (@mark_pasto64312) July 14, 2026

According to legal documents submitted to a federal court in Oakland, California, on Monday evening, the company based its sweeping staff reductions on metrics such as output and active digital platform engagement. The performance-tracking approach allegedly penalised personnel who had to step away from their roles because of personal health crises or caring responsibilities.

Court Bid to Stop Job Cuts

Having received notice in May that their positions would be terminated on 22 July, the affected staff are asking a judge to halt the redundancy process before the deadline. The injunction would pause the job cuts while the dispute proceeds to out-of-court arbitration. Although company policy requires staff to resolve employment disputes through private, individual tribunals, the workers argue that these rules do not prevent courts from granting temporary emergency relief.

AI is now deciding people’s fate at work!!



26 employees just sued Meta, alleging the company used invasive AI monitoring (keystrokes, screen tracking, “Metamate” tools & more) to unfairly target them for massive May layoffs - especially those on protected medical/family leave. pic.twitter.com/nWF4MXk2wP — Ariel Givner (@GivnerAriel) July 14, 2026

Meta Denies AI Made Redundancy Decisions

Rejecting the allegations on Tuesday, a Meta spokesperson said the legal action has no merit.

'Workforce management and organisational decisions were and are made by people, not AI,' the spokesperson said.

The case is believed to mark a legal milestone, representing the first time a major American corporation has been taken to court over the alleged use of artificial intelligence in staff downsizing.

#TheWorldReport with @newshoundarjun | Meta has launched a massive overhaul to lay off roughly 8000 employees, which makes about 10% of its global workforce. CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the job cuts, while announcing that another seven thousand workers are being transferred to… pic.twitter.com/QRMROALX3J — NDTV AutoMate (@NDTVAutoMate) May 21, 2026

Earlier reports indicated that a 10 per cent reduction in Meta's global workforce during May — equating to almost 8,000 roles — was intended to precede further downsizing. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has since clarified that additional sweeping job cuts are unlikely for the remainder of the year. The restructuring forms part of a major internal transformation, with the company investing heavily in machine learning systems and embedding automated tools into both consumer products and its day-to-day operations.

Read more Meta Layoffs: 1 In 10 Workers Face Axe as Zuckerberg Launches Massive Jobs Cull Meta Layoffs: 1 In 10 Workers Face Axe as Zuckerberg Launches Massive Jobs Cull

Claims of Disability Discrimination

Spanning six states — including New York and California — as well as Washington D.C., the unnamed group of 26 workers allege the tech giant breached state and federal laws designed to protect pregnant employees, disabled staff and those taking medical leave, from unfair treatment.

The legal complaint also alleges the company failed to comply with recently introduced local ordinances in New York City and California requiring audits of algorithmic systems for discriminatory bias.

Inside the Alleged AI Tracking Systems

Legal documents detail how the technology giant allegedly deployed multiple automated internal programs to grade and rank staff earmarked for redundancy. The lawsuit states these systems included the large language model assistant 'Metamate', an employee-trained 'second brain' designed to monitor worker correspondence and files, and an efficiency rating generated by logging keyboard activity, screen activity, email usage and web browsing history.